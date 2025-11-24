PayU India nears breakeven in H1 FY26 as Prosus backs profitable growth

PayU India recorded 20 per cent growth in revenue to $397 million in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26) on the back of growth in the payments business, driven by higher-margin value added services (VAS) and software as a service (SaaS). Prosus-backed fintech firmrecorded 20 per cent growth in revenue to $397 million in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26) on the back of growth in the payments business, driven by higher-margin value added services (VAS) and software as a service (SaaS).

In H1 FY25, the company reported total revenue of $332 million.

Its payments revenue grew 27 per cent to $301 million in H1 FY26 from $237 million in H1 FY25. Credit business grew 17 per cent to $96 million in H1 FY26 as compared to $82 million in H1 FY25.

Dutch