PayU India nears breakeven in H1 FY26 as Prosus backs profitable growth

PayU India nears breakeven in H1 FY26 as Prosus backs profitable growth

Prosus says PayU India is sharpening its focus on higher-margin services, improving cost discipline, and leveraging payments, VAS, and SaaS to move towards sustainable profitability in H1 FY26

In FY25, PayU had recorded a negative aEBIT. The investor had then stated that it aimed to restore the company’s profitability.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Prosus-backed fintech firm PayU India recorded 20 per cent growth in revenue to $397 million in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26) on the back of growth in the payments business, driven by higher-margin value added services (VAS) and software as a service (SaaS).
 
In H1 FY25, the company reported total revenue of $332 million.
 
Its payments revenue grew 27 per cent to $301 million in H1 FY26 from $237 million in H1 FY25. Credit business grew 17 per cent to $96 million in H1 FY26 as compared to $82 million in H1 FY25.
 
