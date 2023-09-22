Rapido aims to rope in over 200 women as auto-rickshaw 'captains'

Bike and auto-rickshaw aggregator Rapido has drawn up plans bring on board 200 women drivers over the next three months, the company said on Friday.

Currently, Rapido Auto has engaged 50 female 'captains' hailing from diverse backgrounds in the city for its ride-hailing service, and it aims add more than 200 active captains in the next three months through collaborations with various Coimbatore-based non-governmental organisations, the company said in a release.

Rapido will equip the women captains with essential safety and driving skills through the comprehensive training programme in collaboration with the NGOs. It also plans to launch micro-loans and family health insurance for women auto captains in Coimbatore, the release added.

This initiative would enable women to earn between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 a day, translating to a monthly income of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, it added.

"Rapido Auto, as a company, is deeply committed to fostering gender empowerment and inclusivity. Our journey began with the belief that transportation should be accessible, affordable, and safe for all." company Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said.

"Our future initiatives, including micro-loans, family health insurance, and reduced commissions, are a testament to our commitment. By providing financial support, we aim to empower women auto captains," he added.

