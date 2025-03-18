Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Razorpay targets 1.5 lakh exporters on Amazon's Global Selling Platform

Razorpay targets 1.5 lakh exporters on Amazon's Global Selling Platform

Since December last year, Indian merchants part of Amazon's Global Selling programme have been able to collect their global payouts using the company's offering for international bank transfers

Razorpay
Premium

This month, Razorpay announced its entry into Singapore, its second international market foray after Malaysia three years ago

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Razorpay is targeting over 1.5 lakh exporters onboard e-commerce giant Amazon’s Global Selling Platform to process their cross-border transactions, becoming one of the early payment aggregators (PAs) in the country to offer the service.
 
The Bengaluru-based company said it will offer zero forex markup on such transactions, enabling merchants to save up to 50 per cent in transaction charges compared to traditional payment methods.
 
Since December last year, Indian merchants part of Amazon’s Global Selling programme have been able to collect their global payouts using the company’s offering for international bank transfers.
 
The company has served over 1
Topics : Razorpay Amazon exporters

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon