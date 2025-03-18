Razorpay targets 1.5 lakh exporters on Amazon's Global Selling Platform

Fintech firm Razorpay is targeting over 1.5 lakh exporters onboard e-commerce giant Amazon’s Global Selling Platform to process their cross-border transactions, becoming one of the early payment aggregators (PAs) in the country to offer the service.

The Bengaluru-based company said it will offer zero forex markup on such transactions, enabling merchants to save up to 50 per cent in transaction charges compared to traditional payment methods.

Since December last year, Indian merchants part of Amazon’s Global Selling programme have been able to collect their global payouts using the company’s offering for international bank transfers.

The company has served over 1