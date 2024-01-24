Sensex (    %)
                        
Robots for reducing manual efforts to nanotech cancer therapy: IISc

FSID at the Indian Institute of Science is witnessing a significant increase in terms of the number of applications of deep tech firms over the last few years

Co-Founders of SpaceFields with large-scale Titanium AeroSpike Rocket Engine at their Propulsion facility in IISc, Challakere
Co-Founders of SpaceFields with large-scale Titanium AeroSpike Rocket Engine at their Propulsion facility in IISc, Challakere

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Drone systems with applications for agriculture and defence, advanced sensors for monitoring air quality, and robots to reduce manual efforts are among the top deep-tech innovations nurtured by the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Other innovations include smart jerseys for monitoring athletes' vital signs and nanotechnology-based precision cancer therapy.

India's deep tech ecosystem is thriving and growing. FSID experts state that over ten thousand startups are classified as 'deep tech', a number expected to increase, as reflected in the 'Draft National Startup Deep Tech Policy'.

“At FSID, we are

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

