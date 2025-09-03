Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Small brands skip price wars, bet on premium strategy this festive season

Small brands skip price wars, bet on premium strategy this festive season

Direct-to-consumer companies focus on personalisation and cultural relevance ahead of the festive season as big brands on large e-commerce platforms slash rates

Coffee brand Sleepy Owl is focusing on corporate gifting with premium packaging designed to make lasting impressions.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

As Amazon and Flipkart launch their deepest festive discounts yet, India's small direct-to-consumer brands are taking a different approach — betting on personalised experiences, premium positioning, and cultural relevance instead of competing on price with bigger players.
 
The strategy reflects a broader shift in Indian consumer behaviour, where buyers increasingly prioritise quality and brand connection over steep markdowns. D2C companies from beauty to food are focusing on limited-edition products, regional marketing campaigns, and authentic storytelling to capture festive spending. Industry executives estimate festive e-commerce sales could grow 15-20 per cent this season, driven partly by recent policy changes.
 
“In today's
