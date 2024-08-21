Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Small UPI players show promise even as larger ones continue to dominate

Small UPI players show promise even as larger ones continue to dominate

Smaller fintechs gain traction as top UPI apps near 30% market cap limit

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment
Premium

The decision to cap transaction volumes comes amid concerns of concentration risks. | Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
New players in India's real-time payments system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), are showing signs of growth on a year-on-year basis, even as top firms on the leaderboard continue to dominate the digital payments ecosystem.

This is significant as the year-end deadline approaches to limit the market share of UPI applications to about 30 percent, yet the top three apps—PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm—still dominate around 93 percent of the UPI market.

Companies with a minor share of monthly UPI volumes include names such as Navi, Groww, Slice, among others, including ones backed by major corporations like WhatsApp Pay,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon