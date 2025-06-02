Snitch raises $40 mn to expand men's fashion brand in India, overseas

Snitch, a rising direct-to-consumer (D2C) menswear brand in India, has secured up to $40 million in a Series B funding round aimed at accelerating its expansion plans.

The round was led by Mumbai-based 360 ONE Asset, with continued support from existing investors IvyCap Ventures and SWC Global.

New backers included the Ravi Modi Family Office — associated with ethnic wear giant Manyavar — as well as a group of angel investors.

Founded to address the evolving fashion preferences of India’s urban male consumers, Snitch has gained traction for its affordable, trend-forward apparel. The company plans to use the fresh capital