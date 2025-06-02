Monday, June 02, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Snitch raises $40 mn to expand men's fashion brand in India, overseas

Snitch raises $40 mn to expand men's fashion brand in India, overseas

Snitch to double retail footprint, enter quick commerce, expand categories, and pilot international markets with fresh funding

Siddharth Dungarwal, founder and CEO, Snitch
premium

Siddharth Dungarwal, founder and CEO, Snitch

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Snitch, a rising direct-to-consumer (D2C) menswear brand in India, has secured up to $40 million in a Series B funding round aimed at accelerating its expansion plans.
 
The round was led by Mumbai-based 360 ONE Asset, with continued support from existing investors IvyCap Ventures and SWC Global.
 
New backers included the Ravi Modi Family Office — associated with ethnic wear giant Manyavar — as well as a group of angel investors.
 
Founded to address the evolving fashion preferences of India’s urban male consumers, Snitch has gained traction for its affordable, trend-forward apparel. The company plans to use the fresh capital
Topics : Fashion portals fashion brand fashion retailers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon