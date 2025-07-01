Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy unveils '99 Store' for budget-friendly meals in 175 cities

Swiggy unveils '99 Store' for budget-friendly meals in 175 cities

The new 99 Store offers single meals at ₹99 with optional free Eco Saver delivery and aims to cater to Gen Z consumers seeking low-cost, everyday food options

The various dishes available under this category include rolls, biryani, cakes, pasta, pizzas, burgers, dosa, idli, shakes, pastries, salad, sweets, and other items

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday announced the launch of the '99 Store,' a new range of offerings on its application. The section, which is a destination for quickly prepared dishes, features single meals at a flat price of ₹99.
 
The store is currently available to users in more than 175 cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Vadodara, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Patna, Surat, Bhopal, Dehradun, Mysuru, and Ludhiana.
 
"The 99 Store is aimed at making everyday meals more affordable and accessible. The app features single meals priced at just ₹99, specially curated to meet the needs of price-conscious users and provide affordable options to the high-frequency Gen Z consumers," the company said in a statement.
 
 
Under this section, users can avail of free delivery under the ‘Eco Saver’ delivery mode only if the item order (individually or in total with other items) equals ₹99. "The offering also uses Swiggy’s 'Eco Saver' delivery mode to ensure cost efficiency while maintaining reliable service quality," it added.
 
The various dishes available under this category include rolls, biryani, cakes, pasta, pizzas, burgers, dosa, idli, shakes, pastries, salad, sweets, and other items. 

Speaking about the new initiative, Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "At ₹99, this isn’t just a price point—it’s a promise. A promise that good food can be both affordable and accessible, especially for our younger customers. The 99 Store is our way of making sure daily meals don’t burn a hole in your wallet. We’ve worked closely with our restaurant partners and delivery teams to make everyday meals more affordable without cutting corners."
 
Not only Swiggy—Zepto Café also has a section where users can buy quick-prep items including Maggi, veg puffs, samosas, and bun maska on its platform priced under ₹99. Unlike Swiggy’s 99 Store, Zepto Café is delivering food in under 10 minutes.
 
Notably, on both platforms, the ₹99 meal refers to the item value only, not the total billing amount. For instance, via Swiggy’s 99 Store, Business Standard ordered a ‘Corn & Veggies Sandwich’ with an item value of ₹79. However, the total billing amount was nearly double at ₹150. This included a delivery fee of ₹50 for a 2.5 km distance and GST of ₹21.
 
In another case, when the item value was ₹99 and the ‘Eco Saver’ delivery mode was selected, the delivery charge was waived, but a GST of ₹26.75 was applied—making the total bill ₹126.
 
Similarly, on Zepto, a ‘Veg Puff’ priced at ₹70 cost ₹156 overall after restaurant charges and GST (₹7.4), handling charge (₹12.99), small cart fee (₹35), and delivery charge (₹30).
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

