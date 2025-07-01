Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Why jamun seed powder is called a superfood for managing diabetes

Why jamun seed powder is called a superfood for managing diabetes

Jamun seed powder contains jamboline and jambosine that help regulate blood sugar, support pancreatic function, and may aid in diabetes prevention if used correctly

Jamun

Jamun seed powder is considered a

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jamun seed powder is a traditional remedy that has shown potential in supporting diabetes management. It can help regulate blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and support pancreatic function. Despite these benefits, it remains underused among people managing diabetes.
 
To understand its benefits, risks, and correct usage, Business Standard spoke to Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, Senior Director at the Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity & Endocrinology, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital. 

Is jamun seed powder just another wellness trend? 

Jamun seed powder isn’t just another trend—it’s backed by science and centuries of traditional use. Dr Jhingan explained that jamun seeds contain two powerful compounds: jamboline and jambosine.
 
 
Jamboline slows the conversion of starch into sugar, helping prevent post-meal sugar spikes. Jambosine improves insulin response and supports pancreatic function. Jamun seed powder also acts as a potent antioxidant, strengthening immunity, reducing inflammation, and protecting the kidneys and liver.
 
According to Dr Jhingan, jamun seed powder may: 

  • Improve insulin sensitivity, allowing glucose to enter cells more efficiently 
  • Regulate blood sugar levels by slowing carbohydrate absorption 
  • Support pancreatic function, potentially increasing insulin production 
  • Protect the body against oxidative stress and inflammation 

How should jamun seed powder be consumed?

Dr Jhingan recommends 1–2 teaspoons of jamun seed powder per day.
 
How to take it: 
  • Mix with water 
  • Sprinkle on salads 
  • Take it as a capsule 
When to take it: 
Best consumed before or with meals to manage sugar spikes. Some also take it on an empty stomach for better digestion. 

Are there any side effects or risks?

Overconsumption may lead to dangerously low blood sugar, especially for those already on diabetes medication. Other potential side effects include:
  • Constipation 
  • Allergic reactions 
  • Drug interactions with insulin or oral medication
 
Dr Jhingan advised consulting a doctor before use, particularly for individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have kidney issues.

When can you expect results?

With regular consumption, users may see improved insulin sensitivity and modest blood sugar control in 2–4 weeks. Within 8–12 weeks, a noticeable drop in blood sugar levels and HbA1c may occur.
 
“Of course, results depend on your overall lifestyle. Jamun seed powder is a team player—it works best when paired with balanced meals and regular movement, not as a solo act,” said Dr Jhingan.

Can it help prevent diabetes in at-risk individuals?

According to Dr Jhingan, jamun seed powder may be helpful for people with prediabetes or insulin resistance. Its ability to control sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity makes it a worthwhile addition to a prevention strategy.

Should you consider adding it to your routine?

Dr Jhingan said jamun seed powder is a simple, affordable, and science-backed way to support blood sugar management.
 
“Don’t skip medical advice or your regular diabetes care. Think of jamun seed powder as a powerful sidekick, not a replacement,” he concluded.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

