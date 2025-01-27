The push and pull factors behind leadership exits in Indian startups

PharmEasy founders Dhaval Shah, Dharmil Sheth, and Hardhik Dedhia recently announced their plans to step down from their day-to-day roles at the e-pharmacy giant to launch a new venture in the consumer space. Their exit is part of a larger trend that defined India’s startup ecosystem in 2024—a wave of high-profile leadership departures across co-founders, chief executive officers (CEOs), and CXOs.

The reasons behind this shift are multifaceted, driven by entrepreneurial ambitions, greater talent mobility, a growing acceptance of shorter tenures, and mounting regulatory and corporate governance challenges.

Some of the prominent leaders who stepped down