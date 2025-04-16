Uber's rumoured tie-up with BluSmart to achieve green goals under a cloud

Until a couple of days ago, BluSmart was one of a handful of Indian startups that seemed to be making real change, observable and quantifiable in the real world, with its all-electric vehicle taxi aggregator service. It even let riders know how much carbon dioxide they had saved per ride, giving them the feeling of a tangible contribution to the environment. Clean cabs, polite drivers, and a no-cancellation policy were the icing on the cake.

All of which made it a legitimate, attractive target for Uber, the US-founded taxi aggregator that sparked copycats in many geographies. The industry grapevine alternated