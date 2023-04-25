Zypp Electric to deploy 100,000 more e-scooters for Zomato by 2024

"Food delivery is all on two-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs. By leveraging our EV Fleet Management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience that will set a new standard in the industry. Through this association, we aim to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets," said Tushar Mehta, chief operating officer (COO) and co-founder of Zypp Electric.

In a bid to assist in the last-mile deliveries, electric vehicle (EV)-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric, on Tuesday announced it would deploy 100,000 e-scooters in India in association with Zomato by 2024. This is a part of Zomato's plan to go completely electric by 2030.