10 Nahi 40 to have a direct OTT release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a strong buzz was created of the movie, '10 Nahi 40' on social media and with positive reviews, the producer received many offers to release it on OTT platform and hence decided to go for a direct OTT release and no theatrical release for the film.
"The movie has been heartily appreciated for sending a strong social and emotional message with simplicity and great humour," says Dr JS Randhawa, the writer and director of the film.
He further adds, "We are thankful to the supporters and are confident that with a direct OTT release the movie will spread its message of social change to millions."
The film has veteran actors like Birbal, Manmauji and Manoj Bakshi with many other veteran actors and youngsters.
The movie is written and directed by Dr JS Randhawa who is a radiologist and ventured into filmmaking with his first release, Muskurahatein in 2017 starring Sanjay Mishra and Rakesh Bedi currently streaming on various OTT platforms including Amazon Prime, Shemaroo, Airtel, Jio etc.
Produced by Dr Sonal Randhawa 10 Nahi 40's music is by Vipul Kapoor under Zee Music Co., the cinematographer is Satyajeet, executive producer is Mridul Gupta and Editor is Niranjan Devaramane.
