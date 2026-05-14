Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SAIL, Kaynes, Dixon: How to trade these buzzing stocks? Ajit Mishra decodes

SAIL, Kaynes, Dixon: How to trade these buzzing stocks? Ajit Mishra decodes

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking expects SAIL to rally to ₹240, and Dixon Technologies post ₹13,000 levels; whereas, he cautions Kaynes Technology could crack to ₹2,500 if it breaks key support.

Buzzing stocks: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking believes that SAIL and Dixon Technologies could rally higher, while Kaynes may see further downside going ahead.

Buzzing stocks: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking believes that SAIL and Dixon Technologies could rally higher, while Kaynes may see further downside going ahead. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SAIL, Dixon Technologies and Kaynes Technology are among the buzzing stocks on the BSE and NSE on Thursday. SAIL is seen trading with gains, while Dixon and Kaynes are trading in the negative zone.  SAIL surged over 4 per cent to hit a record high after a 19-year gap at ₹209.70 in trades on Thursday. The stock has rallied close to 11 per cent thus far in May, and surged as much as 39 per cent in the last two months. SAIL is scheduled to announce its Q4 results on Friday. READ MORE  Meanwhile, Kaynes Technology plunged over 19 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹3,366 after posting weak earnings for the March quarter. The company reported a 21.5 per cent dip in net profit at ₹91.20 crore, even as its revenue from operations increased by 26.5 per cent to ₹1,242.60 crore in Q4FY26.  Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial Institutional Securities downgraded Kaynes stock to 'Reduce' from 'Buy' post Q4 results. READ MORE  On the contrary, Dixon Technologies surged nearly 10 per cent in Wednesday's trade after posting Q4 results. The stock, however, is down 2.3 per cent at ₹10,860 in today's trading session.  Analysts at Nomura have maintained a 'Buy' rating post earnings, but lowered the target price to ₹13,813 from ₹14,678 projected earlier, owing to concerns over the delay in Vivo approval and a subdued demand outlook.  ALSO READ | Dixon Technologies: Vivo JV delay, PLI expiry cloud near-term outlook  Similarly, JM Financial believes that the earnings were in line with consensus expectations, but flags that stress around high chip prices and disrupting demand outlook could limit FY27E organic growth going forward. The brokerage reiterated its 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹11,200.  Given this background here's a technical outlook on SAIL, Dixon Technologies and Kaynes Technology by Ajit Mishra, Senior VP, Research at Religare Broking. 

SAIL

Current Market Price: ₹202.60 
 
 
  Mishra highlights that SAIL has witnessed an exceptional move in the last two trading days, and now registered a multi-year breakout (a new high after 2007).  "Buying momentum seems intact at the counter, and based on the past consolidation the stock can potentially rally to ₹230-₹240 levels in the coming months," says Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking. The analyst reckons a stop loss at ₹170. 

Kaynes Technology

Current Market Price: ₹3,380 
 
  Post today's sharp decline, the chart texture for Kaynes has changed, notes Mishra. The analyst cautions that a break of ₹3,350-₹3,300 zone could trigger the next leg of fall toward ₹3,000-₹2,500 levels.  As a trading strategy, the analyst reckons a strict stop at ₹3,300 for existing long positions. Going ahead, Mishra believes pullback toward ₹3,600-₹3,700 levels can be considered as an opportunity to short the stock, with a stop at ₹3,900. 

Dixon Technologies

Current Market Price: ₹11,114 
 
  Dixon Technologies has been in a consolidation phase for the last five months, and is now showing signs of a potential reversal. If the stock manages to cross the barrier around the ₹11,500 - ₹11,700 zone, it can potentially rally past the ₹13,000-mark, says Mishra.  The analyst sees strong support for Dixon around the ₹10,000-mark. As a trading strategy, Mishra suggests buying the stock on breakout above ₹11,700 or on dips closer to ₹10,000.  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

More From This Section

Kaynes Technology share price

Kaynes Technology shares tank 19% on weak Q4; JM Fin downgrades to 'Reduce'

Zydus Lifesciences share

Zydus Lifesciences jumps 5% as board to consider buyback, results on May 19

Adani, Adani Group

Adani Enterprises jumps 7%, hits 52-week high; stock up 52% from March low

NLC India share price

NLC India zooms 15%, hits all-time high on posting healthy Q4 results

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities

'Raising fuel prices is a better option over duty hike in gold and silver'

Topics : SAIL Dixon Technologies Trading strategies technical charts stocks technical analysis Market technicals stock market bets Markets Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid Trading calls Stock ideas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance