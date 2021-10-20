[10th 12th CBSE datesheet announced] 9 exam preparation guidelines for Term 1 Boards

Term 1 Board Exams for classes 10 and 12 would be conducted offline in November-December by CBSE.

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/Mediawire): CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Term 1: CBSE on October 18 released the date sheets for term-1 board exams 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12. Term 1 Board Exams for classes 10 and 12 would be conducted offline in November-December by CBSE.

The CBSE date sheet for Term 1 Board Class 10 & 12 is available on the official website- (https://www.cbse.gov.in)

As Per CBSE Date sheet For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22, Class 10 exams are from November 30, Class 12 exams are from December 1 for Term 1 Board Exams

The CBSE Term I Boards will be objective-type exams and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The board exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

Once the term-I exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared.

However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. The final results for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations.

The exam controller CBSE Sanyam Bhardwaj today conveyed that the CBSE Date sheets for minor subjects will be forwarded to schools. Such exams will be conducted by the schools. "Minor subject exams will be conducted from November 17 for class 12 and November 16 for class 10," he further added

Ahead of the Date sheet, CBSE already released the major guidelines to be followed in the exam, available at (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">cbseacademic.nic.in.

These guidelines include updates regarding the time, dates, seating arrangements, answer key, result dates, etc. According to these guidelines, the exams will be conducted in the classrooms by keeping in mind all the Covid-19 protocols.

While taking the exams, there will strength of approx. 20 students in each classroom so that the Covid-19 norms are not violated.

If you want to stay tuned with these guidelines and know what were they exactly then have a further look:

1. The OMR sheets will be available for download directly from the CLOUD.

Exam centres will receive the question papers on the morning of exam in the encrypted format. Exam will be conducted for a time slab of 90 minutes.

2. If there is any classroom work for the classes except classes 10 and 12 then it should be completed in the time slot of 08:00 am to 11:00 am or 11:30 am.

Once the exam is completed, the OMR sheets need to be submitted to the exam control room by 01:30 pm positively.

In order to decode the exam pattern, revision is a must in last 30 Days,

The best seller Oswaal CBSE MCQs Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22, might be practised to feel the real exam time heat. It will help to get familiar with time management & boost the exam-time confidence. In addition to that, these CBSE MCQs Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 includes Cognitive Exam preparation tools such as mind maps, mnemonics to sharpen up your preparation. You may also experience blended learning experience via concept videos provided in the book via QR codes.

For Chapter-wise Topic-wise mock revison, you may opt for Oswaal CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22

It will suit our last 30 Days exam preparation, as these CBSE MCQs Sample Papers, Question Banks Class 10 & 12 includes most likely questions refreamed from NCERT Books, NCERT Exemplars, CBSE Official Question Banks, Sample Papers, all the online learning material provided by CBSE at it's official site. It would add on to the last 30 Days preparation

Here's the recommended link for CBSE MCQs Based Sample Paper Class 10 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: (https://bit.ly/3DOHcuS)

Available at amazon on:(https://amzn.to/3DXv5LY)

CBSE MCQs Based Sample Paper Class 10 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: (https://bit.ly/30GrWC8)

3. The evaluation for the sheets will start from 01:30 pm to 05:00 pm.

For the seating arrangement, there must be 12 students in a single classroom so that the Covid-19 protocols have adhered and the students remain safe.

4. For a centre's strength of 500 there must be one observer and if the strength exceeds 500 then there must be two observers. The observers will be appointed directly by the City Coordinator and in case of the city coordinator wishes then he/she can change the observers in between as per the needs.

5. Answer to the exam will be made available by 01:30 pm so that any subject teacher can easily check the exam in the OMR sheet. The evaluator needs to upload the number of correct answers.

6. In case, the student fill wrong OMR Circle for an answer, he/she may cross that answer. An extra blank circle is provided in OMR for each question. Students may write the correct answer option no. in the OMR extra circle, after crossing the wrong filled OMR Circle

7. The handwritten answer will be considered final if it doesn't tally with a dark circle. Separate remuneration will be offered to the invigilator and evaluation.

Evaluation for the exam will be done at the exam centre only and after that, the OMR sheets need to be sent to the RO CBSE by 05:00 pm on the same day of the exam. The information regarding the admit card will be provided soon.

8. The students of classes 10 and 12 must appear for the term 1 exams conducted by CBSE. These marks will also be counted to declare the final result of classes 10 and 12 in April/May. Students will encounter MCQ type questions for the Term 1 exams. The school will conduct the practical exam for Term1 of the candidates but the practical for Term II exams will be as usual conducted by the CBSE.

9. The CBSE has divided the board exams of classes 10 and 12 into two parts i.e. Term I from 15th November 2021 and Term II from March/April 2022.

The final score of the candidates will be calculated upon the performance of the candidate in Term I and Term II both.

In this exam each question will carry equal marks and the students will also get the options in the exam.

These are some of the latest updates that have been released by the CBSE and you should stay updated with these releases!!

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)