Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start amid mixed cues; Nikkei 225 hits 58k

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 12, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat start on Thursday amid mixed global cues.

Around 06:45 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,998 levels, up by 25.50 points or 0.10 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 surging past the 58,000 mark for the first time as its post-election rally continued to gather momentum. Investor optimism has been buoyed by stronger confidence in domestic politics and the economic policies of the ruling government. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.5 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.9 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent.

In the US markets, major stock indexes closed modestly lower on Wednesday as investors weighed a wave of corporate earnings alongside a stronger-than-expected US jobs report for January. Overnight, the S&P 500 settled flat, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.16 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.13 per cent.

Q3 results today

Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Indian Hotel Company, Bharat Forge, Biocon Abbott India, IRCTC, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, 3M India, Gujarat Flurochemicals, Endurance Technologies, Crisil, Indraprashta Gas, Deepak Nitrite, KIOCL, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Aditya Infotech, EID Parry (India), Travel Food Services, Natco Pharma, Fine Organics Industries, Vedant Fashions, Inox India, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPO corner