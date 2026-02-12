Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start amid mixed cues; Nikkei 225 hits 58k
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,998 levels, up by 25.50 points, indicating a flat start for benchmark indices
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 12, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat start on Thursday amid mixed global cues.
Around 06:45 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,998 levels, up by 25.50 points or 0.10 per cent.
Asian markets were trading higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 surging past the 58,000 mark for the first time as its post-election rally continued to gather momentum. Investor optimism has been buoyed by stronger confidence in domestic politics and the economic policies of the ruling government. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.5 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.9 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent.
In the US markets, major stock indexes closed modestly lower on Wednesday as investors weighed a wave of corporate earnings alongside a stronger-than-expected US jobs report for January. Overnight, the S&P 500 settled flat, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.16 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.13 per cent.
Q3 results today
Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Indian Hotel Company, Bharat Forge, Biocon Abbott India, IRCTC, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, 3M India, Gujarat Flurochemicals, Endurance Technologies, Crisil, Indraprashta Gas, Deepak Nitrite, KIOCL, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Aditya Infotech, EID Parry (India), Travel Food Services, Natco Pharma, Fine Organics Industries, Vedant Fashions, Inox India, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings today.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, the basis of allotment of shares for Fractal Analytics IPO and Aye Finance IPO will be finalised today. In the SME space, Marushika Technology IPO will open for public subscription.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AIIL a bounce play; Coforge, Jubilant Food in downtrend, show tech charts
Coforge share price remains in a strong downtrend, forming consistent lower lows and lower highs. It has broken key support levels on both the daily and weekly time frames, reinforcing the overall bearish structure. READ MORE
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty likely to consolidate; Ajit Mishra suggests 3 stocks to buy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The pause in the Nifty50 is largely on expected lines, and some further consolidation may unfold over the coming sessions, though the overall tone is likely to remain positive. Ajit Mishra, senior vice president – research at Religare Broking, recommends a 'Buy' on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and TVS Motor Company. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher, Nikkei 225 hits 58k
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower as investors assess corporate earnings
6:58 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 7:11 AM IST