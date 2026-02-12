Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bharat Bandh Feb 12: Bank services may be affected, warn SBI, PNB & others

Bharat Bandh Feb 12: Bank services may be affected, warn SBI, PNB & others

Bank strike on February 12: Trade unions have called a nationwide strike on February 12, 2026. Here's what banks have said about possible service disruptions

Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh Today: Bank employees and Trade Union members stage a protest on the eve of a nationwide strike, in Bhopal, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. A joint forum of central trade unions has given a nationwide strike call on Feb 12. Photo: PTI

Surbhi Gloria Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank strike on February 12: A joint forum of central trade unions is observing a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 12, 2026, in protest against the recently announced India–US trade agreement and proposed changes to the labour code. While the shutdown is expected to disrupt banking services in several parts of the country, banks as such are not formally shut.
 
The strike has been called by 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. The unions have said the protest will impact operations in over 600 districts.
 
Around 300 million workers across sectors are expected to take part, which could affect banking, transport and other public services.
 
 
Bharat Bandh: banks flag possible disruptions
 
Public sector banks including Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank have informed the BSE about the strike notification and the possibility of disruptions on February 12, 2026.

In its letter to the BSE, Bank of Baroda said: “The bank is taking all the necessary steps for the smooth functioning of the bank’s branches and offices on the day of the strike; in the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.”
 
Punjab National Bank said, “Though the Bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches and Offices on the day of strike, in the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.”
 
State Bank of India said in its filing, “We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the day of strike, it is likely that work in the bank may be impacted to a limited extent.”
 
UCO Bank said in a BSE filing: “Though the Bank is taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of the bank’s branches and offices on the day of the strike, in the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.”
 
Which bank bodies have joined the strike?
 
Leading bank unions such as the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have called on their members and units to join the nationwide general strike along with the 10 central trade unions on February 12, 2026.
 
In a joint letter to their units and employees, the bank bodies said, “The labour codes proposed to be implemented are totally against the workers and stringent conditions have been prescribed to register trade unions.”
 
Bank associations have also been raising demands around work-life balance, including a five-day work week.
 
Bank strike: What services still require branch visits?
 
Although many banking services have moved online, several transactions still require customers to visit a branch because of verification, compliance and documentation requirements.
 
These include:
 
Initiating or updating nominations
Submitting KYC documents
Depositing or withdrawing large amounts of cash beyond prescribed limits
Issuing demand drafts above threshold values
Resolving fraud-related disputes
Accessing locker services
Updating or linking PAN where discrepancies exist
Handling inheritance matters such as settlement of deceased accounts, submission of succession certificates or release of funds to legal heirs
 
Customers planning urgent in-branch work may want to check with their local branch regarding operating hours and possible delays on February 12.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

