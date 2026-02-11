Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BHEL share price tumbles 6% as government announces 5% stake sale via OFS

BHEL share price tumbles 6% as government announces 5% stake sale via OFS

Bharat Heavy Electrical share price fell over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the government said it would divesting up to 5 per cent shareholding in the company at ₹254 per share.

BHELBHEL, Bharat Heavy Electricals share price today

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price tumbled over 6 per cent on Wednesday.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price today

 
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) stock was seen reeling under selling pressure, following a gap-down opening after the company set the floor price for its OFS at dsicount.  The stock started trade 5 per cent lower at ₹262 as against the previous day's close of ₹276. The company announceda floor price of ₹254 per share for the Offer for Sale (OFS), which opened for subscription today.
 
As of 10:56 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares traded 5.34 per cent lower at ₹261.35 per share, as compared to a 0.1 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Around 22.8 million shares have changed hands on the NSE so far. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹90,742.6 crore.  
 
 
In the last 12 months, Bharat Heavy Electricals share price has increased by 30.4 per cent, as compared to a 12.5 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.   CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

BHEL OFS details

 
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price fell amid the discount pricing to the offer for sale (OFS), which, opened for subscription on Wednesday. The Government of India is divesting up to 5 per cent stakes in the public-sector company. 
 
The Ministry of Heavy Industries, promoter of Bharat Heavy Electricals, is selling up to 104.4 million shares with a face value of ₹2 or 3 per cent of the total issue and paid-up equity share capital through the offer for sale (OFS). The offer also has a greenshoe option of 69.6 million shares with a face value of ₹2 or 2 per cent of the total issue, according to an exchange filing.    Additionally, 0.25 per cent or 0.87 million shares with a face value of ₹2 of Bharat Heavy Electricals will be offered to the eligible employees of the company.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, February 11, 2026: Nifty, Sensex trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades choppy, Nifty tests 25,950; auto, pharma shares up, BHEL falls 6%

Eicher Motors share price, q3 results

Eicher Motors shares rise 7% to record high after in-line Q3 results

Torrent Power, JERA

Torrent Power stock falls 6% after Q3 results; announces dividend, NCD plan

MSCI feb rejig

MSCI Feb rejig: Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Finance added; IRCTC excluded

Jubilant Fooworks share price today

Jubilant Foodworks gains 4% as Q3 net jumps 69%; Centrum lifts target price

 
The floor price of the OFS is at ₹254 per share, which indicates a discount of 8 per cent from Tuesday’s close price.
 
The OFS is open for subscription for non-retail investors on Wednesday, while retail investors can participate in it on Thursday, the company said in an exchange filing.
 

Order win

 
In a separate exchange filing, Bharat Heavy Electricals informed that Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals, its joint venture with Coal India, received a Letter of Award (LoA) for an ammonium Nitrate Project at Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda district in Odisha. The total value of the order is ₹2,800 crore, excluding the customs duty. 
 
Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals will conclude the order by 42 months from the date of LoA acceptance, while the operations and maintenance will run for 60 months from the preliminary acceptance, according to the exchange filing. 

More From This Section

Som Distilleries & Breweries share price

Som Distilleries & Breweries tanks 11% on posting weak Q3 results

stock market, market

Fusion Finance shares rally 18% in a month as turnaround gains traction

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Auto shares in fast lane; Eicher, Lumax, Pricol rally up to 7%; here's why

Ashiana Housing share price, q3 results

Ashiana Housing zooms 16% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 420% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson jumps 4% after Q3 beat; brokerages raise target price

Topics : Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Q3 results Markets stock markets Buzzing stocks Divestment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBiopol Chemicals IPOIndia AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today