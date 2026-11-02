BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 2: 16 Alpha has appointed Priyanshu Priyank as Fund Manager of 16 Alpha Alternatives Technologies Fund, making him India's youngest fund manager at 22. The appointment reflects the firm's commitment to empowering exceptional young investment talent.

Founded by Pushan Jain, 16 Alpha launched its first SEBI-registered Category III Alternative Investment Fund in February 2025. Following its success, the firm launched its second fund in August 2026.

According to the firm, both funds have outperformed their benchmark indices since inception, with risk management and capital preservation central to their strategies. Its investment philosophy centres on systematic, data-driven processes, using rules and quantitative research to reduce human bias and subjectivity in investment decisions.