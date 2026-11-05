PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: 5paisa Capital Limited, one of India's leading digital financial services platforms, today announced the launch of its upgraded mutual fund investing platform. It combines zero-commission Direct Plans with free research tools and "Pucho 5paisa AI Se," an AI assistant built and owned by 5paisa. Investors get Direct Plans at zero commission, free research scores, nine expert-curated model portfolios and an in-house AI assistant to answer their fund questions. The platform is designed to make mutual fund investing simpler, cheaper and more informed. Investors can research, compare, invest in and track funds from a single app, and ask questions in everyday language before they decide.

You can access the platform here. https://www.5paisa.com/open-demat-account?utm_source=ONLINE-PR & utm_medium=ONLINE-PR & utm_campaign=ONLINE-PR Pucho 5paisa AI Se: answers from 5paisa's own AI At the heart of the launch is "Pucho 5paisa AI Se" (Ask 5paisa AI), an AI platform developed and owned in-house by 5paisa. Investors can ask questions about funds, categories, returns, risk or tax in plain language and get clear, data-backed answers within the app. Because the AI is proprietary, it draws on 5paisa's own research framework, including the 5paisa MF Score and Checklist Score. This helps first-time and experienced investors alike move from questions to informed decisions faster. Key features of the platform

* Zero commission on Direct Plans. 5paisa operates as an Execution Only Platform (EOP), so investors buy Direct Plans with no trail commission paid to intermediaries. Lower expense ratios mean more of every rupee stays invested, which can compound into higher wealth over time. (https://www.5paisa.com/mutual-funds/) * Free research and analytical tools. The 5paisa MF Score and Checklist Score rate funds on performance, risk-reward and portfolio quality, helping investors make data-driven choices at no cost. * Nine expert-curated Model Portfolios. Free, ready-made baskets are grouped by risk appetite (Aggressive, Moderate, Defensive), by time horizon (Wealth 2030 to Wealth 2045) and by theme, such as Tax Savings and Growth. They give new investors a clear place to start.

* All-in-one investment dashboard. Investors track mutual funds alongside stocks, ETFs and other holdings on one screen, for a complete view of their portfolio. Smart investing features. Investors can set up SIPs or invest a lumpsum in a few taps. Before redeeming, they see the likely tax impact (STCG/LTCG) and any exit load, so there are no surprises. Leadership comment Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO, 5paisa Capital, said: "Mutual funds are one of the best ways for Indians to build long-term wealth, but cost and complexity still hold many investors back. With zero-commission Direct Plans, free research and our own AI that investors can simply ask, we are removing both barriers. Pucho 5paisa AI Se puts an expert-grade answer in every investor's pocket."

The platform is live now on the 5paisa mobile app and website for all customers. New users can open an account and start investing in minutes. AI-First approach by 5paisa Capital across Platforms 5paisa has also teamed up with OpenAI to deliver highly personalized investing and trading insights. This partnership sets the stage for 5paisa to become one of the first Indian broking platforms natively accessible within ChatGPT. Besides, for advanced stock and derivatives traders, 5paisa has its MCP feature, allowing users to securely link LLMs like Claude Desktop to their 5paisa XStream APIs to execute trades, check margins, and run backtests using natural text commands

About 5paisa Capital 5paisa Capital Ltd. is one of India's leading digital-first brokers, offering cost-effective and technology-driven financial services to retail investors. With a mission to democratize investing, 5paisa continues to innovate at the intersection of finance and technology, delivering seamless trading and investing solutions to millions across the country. Media Contact: Sourav Mishra | 5paisa Capital | sourav.mishra@iifl.com Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)