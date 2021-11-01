6 best budget gift ideas this Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): Diwali (the festival of lights) will be celebrated on November 4, 2021. This year's Diwali festival will be extra special for people across the country who could not celebrate the holiday last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Houses are being decorated, new outfits are being purchased, and traditional sweets and foods are being prepared and purchased in preparation for the festival. Highlighted here are the top six brands for shopping and pampering yourself and your loved ones, and that too on a budget.

Etchcraft Emporium: Festive season is here, and Etchcraft Emporium has a collection that celebrates the joy of personalization! Timeless and elegant, their bespoke collection has contemporary and minimalistic jewellery for the most fashion-forward personalized gift lovers.

With a range that includes pendants, bracelets, chains, and more, they have got the finest gold jewellery collection perfect for men and women. Passionate about adding the gleam to your festive celebration, Etchcraft Emporium's new capsule has some of the signature styles that encapsulates simplicity and helps you make a statement to create the perfect looks every day! To get yours, visit (https://etchcraftemporium.in)

Price: Rs. 599/- Onwards

Deyga Organics: Deyga believe in organic care for the body. A fusion of nature and goodness, the brand combines every particle by hand and brings an immersive experience of oneness with the earth. Craftsmen celebrate raw, natural and organic beauty in every product they chisel. This Diwali, Deyga has launched an "All things essential hamper" to gift to your loved ones. Get yours from (https://deyga.in)

Price: Rs 3020/-

Haappy Herbs: Haappy Herbs offers a range of skincare and hair care products designed to provide optimal care and nourishment. They aim to make people believe in natural beauty and flaunt their healthy and glowing skin without any makeup with a simple herbal skincare regimen. This Diwali, Haappy Herbs are featuring two exceptional combo packs containing some brand new and exclusive products. You can get yours at (https://haappyherbs.com)

Price: 1500/- Onwards

Medy365.com: Medy365.com is an e-commerce Ayurvedic brand that offers various herbal products like soaps, instant herbal masala chai, navel oils, etc. Medy365 aim is to provide the best Ayurvedic products with scientific methods. They are also having experience of around 61 years in the ayurvedic business. Their ancestors were doctors (vaids) of Maharaja Families. Using their experience and formulas about herbs and medicines, they now provide ancient and proven formulations. This Diwali, Medy365 has launched a super saver combo pack of all the essential daily care products. Get yours at (https://medy365.com)

Price: Rs 3000/-

Fitelo: FITELO, the most popular app for weight loss, diet planning, and improved general health. It enables users to lose weight, stay fit, and manage their diseases by providing customised nutrition and lifestyle management plans. With its AI-enabled app, and a dedicated team of 40+ dieticians, nutritionists, and doctors, Fitelo claims to have helped over 10,000 clients in the last two years. ThisDiwali, gift a good health subscription to your loved ones with Fitelo. To avail offers, visit (http://www.fitelo.co.in)

Rainbow Diamonds: This festive season, gift diamonds to your loved ones. It should be at the top of your list during the festive season. Rainbow Diamonds offers bespoke jewellery for everyone. They also make a perfect Diwali gift as you can also get names engraved on the jewellery to make it more personal. They are also offering a 30% discount on diamonds & a 10% discount on the making charges. They also have offers where you can get free gold coins on your purchase.

Price: Rs 6000/- onwards

