A Book Release tour across Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The book release of Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury's new title, 'The Truth of Second Wave', was graced by Director of Medical Education Maharashtra, Dr. Tatyarao Pundlikrao Lahane, Union Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre (virtual presence), and Prakash Pokhre, the owner of the Akola Center and the Chief Editor of Dainik Deshonnati.

The occasion coincided with the launch of N.I.C.E (Network of Influenza Care Experts) Covid-19 Care Center in Akola Maharashtra on 9th June 2021.

Praising the efforts of Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre says, "I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate India's well-known dietician and naturopathist, Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, for taking this remarkable humanitarian initiative. I would also like to extend my best wishes for the success of this N.I.C.E Center." Dr. Tatyarao Pundlikrao Lahane also congratulated Dr. Roy Chowdhury for his exemplary initiative.

On the onset of this occasion, Collector and President of the Red Cross Society Akola, Jitendra Papalkar felicitated Dr. Roy Chowdhury and promised to extend a helping hand in his humanitarian task.

The Akola N.I.C.E (Network of Influenza Care Experts) Covid-19 Care Center would be under the supervision of N.I.C.E experts. A total of 550 N.I.C.E experts across India have been personally trained, by Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury and certified by Lincoln University, Malaysia. The Akola Center would be running under the similar protocols of the successful Ahmednagar Covid-19 Care Center.

After the successful launch of Akola center, the next stop for the book launch tour was Ahmednagar Covid-19 Care Center. The Ahmednagar center is a unique Covid-19 Care Center and the first of its kind in the country with patients coming from pan India. This center to date has treated Covid-19 patients with Zero Mortality Rate and Free of Cost by following the protocols of Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury. Last month 10 N.I.C.E experts, Avinash Popatrao Sabare, Ashok N Adak, Amit Shimpi, Chitra Jain, Santosh Sarkale, Seema Mannikkoth, Shivaji Balu Kulal, Suresh V Garad, Vaishnavi Walnuj, Prateek Joshi, under the guidance of Dr. Roy Chowdhury and supervision of Center In-Charge MLA Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke, conducted a case study.

The case study reveals that out of 72 Covid-19 patients who were being monitored, 35% of the patients were in the high-risk category and 10% of the patients were previously admitted to the hospital and they voluntarily chose to get themselves discharged from the hospital as they were unable to afford the exorbitant hospital bills.

Out of 72 patients, 51 patients got cured within the first four days and the rest 21 patients got cured within seven days. All of the patients got discharged within seven days of their admission. This case study was also closely monitored by the National Institute of Naturopathy, Ministry of Ayush. The final report of the case study will be submitted to the Ministry of Ayush.

The Drug-Less Therapy Protocols followed in Ahmednagar Covid-19 Care Center

Zero Medicine

A diet comprising of Coconut Water and Citrus Fruit Juices only

Patients with severe breathlessness or SpO2 level less than 88% were given the effective 'Fan Therapy'

The above strategies and protocols are an integral part of the book 'The Truth of Second Wave'. The main purpose of the book is to help and educate people about the above techniques and methods; to take care of high-risk patients and self-care at home.

After Ahmednagar, the book tour reached the doorstep of Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi village, his hometown. Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury along with his N.I.C.E experts presented a copy of the book to Anna Hazare.

Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury ended his tour with a visit to Indore and presented his book to Inspector General of Police, Mr. Harinarayan Chari Mishra. Very soon, Madhya Pradesh too would have a Covid-19 Care Center under the supervision of N.I.C.E (Network of Influenza Care Experts) following the similar drug-less therapy of Ahmednagar Covid-19 Care Center.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)