A S Agri and Aqua LLP - Pioneering force behind Hi-Tech Soil-Based Vertical Farming in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI/PNN): A S Agri and Aqua LLP, Founded by Dr Prashant Govindrao Zade, one of the leading Agriculture Development and Agro-tech Solutions companies in India, is transforming and revolutionizing the Indian agricultural ecosystem with the introduction of Hi-tech Soil-Based Vertical Farming in India and overseas countries.

A S Agri and Aqua LLP, founded in March 2018, is widely recognized as a pioneer in Hi-tech Soil-Based Vertical Farming in India. The company is led by 12 hardworking and dedicated professionals from different industries who have come together to fulfill their common goal - promoting innovative agricultural practices and ensuring that the Indian farmer lives a sustainable, self-sufficient, and independent lifestyle.

The Need for Hi-Tech Soil-Based Vertical Farming

With the global population growing at unprecedented levels, feeding such a vast amount of people becomes a difficult task, especially since we are continuously losing fertile and arable lands to urbanization.

India, presently the second-most populous country in the world is projected to become the first within this decade. With a dramatic rise in population and urbanization and industrialization, the burden on the agricultural infrastructure continues to grow. Vertical Farming can be an efficient solution to these challenges.

A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP - Pioneer of Hi-tech Soil-Based Vertical Farming in India

Vertical Farming is a ground-breaking agricultural practice. While Vertical Farming is already present in India, it is of the Hydroponic and Aquaponic kind (i.e., water-based) and has several limitations, including the restriction of crop varieties.

A S Agri and Aqua LLP, owing to its consistent focus on scientific research and development, has become a pioneer in Hi-Tech Soil Based Vertical Farming with 50 - 60 times higher yield per acre.

With Soil-based Vertical Farming, the risks posed by pests and changing weather patterns can be eliminated. Moreover, Soil-based technology also ensures a significantly higher yield in terms of quality and quantity while requiring 85 per cent less water, 85 per cent less labour, and 99 per cent less land.

A S Agri and Aqua LLP journey has begun with a motive to develop the technologically underdeveloped turmeric farming sector. It has now been expanded to include working on its mission of improving the overall lifestyle and living standards of Indian farmers and building a sustainable future. Beginning with successfully producing high-quality turmeric in vertical farming poly houses, the company has now proven its expertise in producing a wide range of crops through soil-based technology, including essentials such as potatoes, tomatoes, soybean, sweet potatoes, ginger, and many more crops!

Advantages of Hi-Tech Soil-Based Vertical Farming:

* Year-Round Quality Produce.

* 50 - 60 times the higher yield per acre.

* Controlled Environment (Polyhouse).

* Less Carbon Footprint.

* Elimination of Agricultural Runoff.

* Abandoned or unused properties can be utilized.

* Reduced Risk from Pests and Changing Weather Patterns.

* Extremely Minimal Chances of Crop Failure.

* Sustainable Production for Urban Centres.

* Save 85 per cent Water, 85 per cent Labour, and 99 per cent Land.

With their vast know-how and expertise, A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP has also been involved in conducting regular training programs and workshops to create awareness and help the farmers understand the benefits of Hi-tech soil-based Vertical Farming.

Along with hi-tech Soil-based Vertical Farming, A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP also deals with providing turnkey solutions in sectors such as Aquaculture and Fish Farming, Contract Farming, Turmeric Trading, Healthcare, and Food Supplements, Rural Digital Connectivity (E-Village app), Healthcare, and Food Supplements (Vishwaayu), and other developmental projects and schemes.

A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP Goal for the Future:

A S Agri and Aqua LLP has certain goals for the future - one where they fully transform the technologically stagnant Indian agriculture ecosystem through innovation and development. The company also aims to partner with the government and national and international organizations to formulate, develop, and enhance agriculture in India with advancements in technology.

A S Agri and Aqua LLP strongly believe that by bringing development to the Agricultural sector, they will be able to transform it into a rich and vibrant sector, ensure viable income for the Indian farmers, improve the value of farmers in the market, and ultimately, turn the farmer community into an independent, happy, and proud one.

At its core, A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP is on a mission to create a greener, sustainable, and self-sufficient future through innovation and technology.

Great and successful companies are born from small ideas and big dreams. The story of A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP emerges out of one such dream by a visionary - Dr. Prashant Govindrao Zade - who witnessed technological stagnation in India's largest yet most overlooked sector, i.e., Agriculture and Aquaculture.

A S Agri and Aqua LLP is one of the leading Agriculture Development companies in India, known for being a pioneer of Hi-tech Soil-Based Vertical Farming in the country. Backed by years of experience, the company aims to revolutionize traditional Indian agriculture and turn it into a vibrant, profitable, and sustainable sector. A S Agri and Aqua LLP and has its head office located in Thane, Maharashtra, and has a pan-India presence, along with a presence in countries like Oman, UAE, Qatar, UK, US, and Sri Lanka.

More information can be accessed at

Website: (https://asagriaqua.com/)

YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/c/ASGROUPOFCOMPANIES/videos)

Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/asagriaqua)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)