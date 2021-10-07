A start-up that pays its people to keep a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI)

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/PNN): Benepik, a Gurugram-based start-up, has introduced unique health benefits and is probably one of the firsts in the industry. According to the new policies, it will pay its employees to keep a Healthy Body Mass Index (BMI). As part of this, BMI will be calculated on a monthly basis, and employees with healthy BMI scores will instantly receive gift vouchers from their favourite platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

This is part of many other health benefits that the company has implemented recently under its Fit- Benepik Program. As part of its Fitness Reimbursement Policy, it pays for availing a gym membership, buying home gym equipment or buying bicycle or running shoes. It has also introduced Preventive Executive Health Check-ups for all its employees at the company's cost. Such health check-ups are usually provided to Top Management in the Corporate World; however, at Benepik, this is provided to all irrespective of grade levels. Under its wide spectrum of health benefits, it also offers Medi-Claim Insurance Coverage for Employees and their dependents as well as a separate insurance cover for Covid-19.

With a focus on wellness, the Company organises in-office dance and Zumba sessions twice a week in its Gurgaon office, besides offering daily healthy snacks and fruits.

Under Financial Wellness, it offers Financial Assistance to team members for unforeseen huge expenditures such as Medical emergencies or planned big purchases such as 2 Wheelers, 4 Wheelers or a House. The objective is to reduce the interest and bank charges burden on its people. This helps in achieving holistic wellness, including physical, mental and financial well-being. Additionally, the company also reimburses the cost of purchasing a mobile phone to all employees.

Earlier Benepik launched its first stock option plan (ESOP) for its employees. The initiative is aimed at wealth creation for employees and makes them an equitable partner in the company's growth. ESOP is expected to benefit all its employees from the continued growth it has witnessed since last year. The company has a robust reward and recognition scheme including On-spot, Monthly, Quarterly and Annual Awards. Awards are given to employees to value their contribution and to recognize exceptional performance. Further Company organizes team events every quarter to celebrate success and to foster the spirit of a sense of belonging and togetherness.

Saurabh Jain, Founder & CEO, Benepik, said, "Our strength is our people. We look for purpose-driven individuals and want to make working with Benepik an exceptional experience. We strive to create a work environment that supports holistic wellness and provides personal and professional growth opportunities to our people."

Benepik offers enterprise solutions to help organisations build a sense of belonging with their employees and channel partners. It focuses on organisational culture and employee engagement as a strategic priority. Unveiling a range of benefits, including health, wellness and financial assistance for its team, has raised the bar for Employee Benefits in the industry. Benepik offers solutions for Employee Engagement, Rewards and Recognition, Paperless Onboarding and Channel Partner Engagement. It has clients in Financial Services, KPO, BPO, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Consumer Appliances, Auto Components, Ecommerce and Agricultural Sectors. The Gurgaon-based start-up hit 18X revenues at the peak of the pandemic, and consistent business growth has been recorded ever since. The company recently announced its entry into the Middle East & Indonesian market.

