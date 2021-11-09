Aarav Solutions appoints Bhavin Patel as Vice President of Global Operations

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Aarav Solutions, a global product engineering and IT consulting services based out of New Jersey, USA, has announced that Bhavin Patel has joined the organization as Vice President of Global Operations.

He will be based out of the UK, and handle the European market as well as the global operations. Bhavin was previously the Chief Data Analytics Officer & Head of Data Management at AXA Insurance (a global insurance major), where he led a team of data & analytics professionals to transform and adopt modern data & digital technologies within the UK Health business.

"Aarav Solutions, over the last nine years, has been growing massively year-on-year and expanding into newer markets. We recently launched our corporate office in the UK, and we are happy to welcome on to our global leadership team a financial services veteran with over two decades of experience. This is a new phase of growth for us, and under Bhavin's leadership we will scale up and accelerate our IT consulting services and products business both in the European region as well as markets globally. We are very excited about the huge opportunities in the Digital Transformation space," said Raj Darji, Founder CEO of Aarav Solutions.

In his new role, Bhavin will be responsible for strengthening key client relationships and strategic accounts; grow Aarav Solutions into a reliable consulting partner; elevate Aarav Solutions project governance teams; take care of the newly bagged mandate with its implementation, and roll-out in UK embedding robust governance and scalable best-in-class operations.

"Over the last few years, I have been tracking the success and growth of Aarav Solutions," said Bhavin Patel, the newly appointed VP of Global Operations, "and I am delighted to join Raj and others as part of the leadership team, and look forward to exploring exciting new terrains for the organization in the global markets. I have been associated with Aarav Solutions over the years, benefiting as a customer, and have had first-hand experience of the value that the company brings to any Finance or Digital Transformation programme."

Bhavin Patel has over 20 years of global leadership experience across finance, data and digital transformation roles. With a sharp understanding of data and analytics, Bhavin has worked on finance and accounting transformation projects that cover billing, reporting, and activity-based costing initiatives. He holds a degree in Business Studies & Business Information Systems from Middlesex University and started his career working with Oracle technologies.

After a brief stint with Thomson Reuters, he joined Equifax and spent 13 long years with them, and held various global leadership positions before joining AXA Health Insurance as Head of Data Management in 2019. His last assignment there was Chief Data and Analytics Officer, where he led a robust team of data and analytics professionals.

