Aasma Dance Company winning hearts with captivating dance performances

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/ThePRTree): If there's anything Indians love the most is dancing their hearts out. No matter how big or small the occasion is, you cannot expect people to end it without grooving to the music. Even in theatres, people dance to the music played in a movie. Dance is one of the best and most crucial art forms in India.
Sometimes, people want to learn it more professionally and all the various types. Hence, they enroll themselves on classes that teach the same. One such academy is Aasma Dance Company.
Based in New Delhi, Aasma Dance Company is founded by Ashish Mathur and Sonia Verma in 2006. Ashish himself is a choreographer who is passionate about dancing. It has been 15 years since the dance company is established and has spread its wings in many parts of the country with various branches.
Today, Aasma Dance Company is known for having the best dance troupes in the country. Be it any public event, function, or wedding ceremonies, the dancers who work or a part of this institution are always given top priority to perform.
The popularity of Aasma Dance Company is limited not only to big functions and wedding. A lot of Bollywood celebrities have collaborated with ADC multiple times. Some of the celebs who have worked with this dance company are Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Mikka Singh, AJ Singh, Shibani Kashyap, Jasbir Sassi, Gagan Kokri, Dev Kumar Deva, Millind Gabba, Shukhvinder Singh, Lauren and many more.
Talking about Ashish Mathur, he has choreographed numerous songs for amazing celebrities like Millind Gabba, Mikka Singh, Jasbir Sassi, Gagan Kokri, and Dev Kumar Deva etc. But this is not it. Aasma Dance Company has won hearts with their talented and versatile dancers at the international level too. They have done a lot of shows abroad and travelled with 'White Passport' in more than 20 countries. By collaborating with several international stars, Ashish Mathur's dance company has represented India at a global level many times.
Today, one can put in all their faith in Aasma Dance Company for VIP events and weddings too. The dancers make sure to surprise the masses by giving outstanding performances every time they put on their dancing shoes. On their Instagram page, they share how they practice perfect all their acts. Their Bride-Groom entry acts are the most talked about. Take a look at their Instagram page - (https://instagram.com/aasmadancecompanyindia)
