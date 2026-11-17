PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 17: Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited, a manufacturer of transformers, switchgear panels, compact substations, busduct systems and EV charging infrastructure solutions, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Verma, Founder & Managing Director, Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited, said: "H1 FY27 has been a strong half for Accord. Revenue stood at ₹52.68 crore, a growth of 90.07% over the same period last year, while EBITDA came in at ₹6.27 crore and Net Profit at ₹4.23 crore. We received orders of approximately ₹77 crore during the half, taking our order book to ₹173 crore as at September 30, 2026.

During the half, we continued to build our presence in renewable energy and power infrastructure. Vendor approvals from leading renewable energy, utility and infrastructure companies, completion of the 17.6 type test at CPRI and our five-year UGVCL registration have widened the opportunities available to us. With the Bhoomi Pujan of our new EHV plant, which will upgrade our capabilities to the 220 kV class with an annual transformer manufacturing capacity of 8,000 MVA, and the land acquired at Khairthal-Tijara for future expansion, we are building the foundation for a broader product and customer base and to support India's growing power infrastructure."

Business Updates And Outlook - Order Book: The Company's order book stood at ₹173 crore as at September 30, 2026. During H1 FY27, it received orders worth approximately ₹77 crore across solar projects, wind projects and other transformer segments, including orders worth ₹37 crore, excluding GST, for the supply of 119 transformers for renewable energy projects, to be executed within four to five months. - Vendor Approvals: The Company received vendor approvals from Aditya Birla Renewables, UGVCL, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, BLUPINE and SMCC Construction India Pvt. Ltd. - CPRI Testing: The Company completed the 17.6 type test at CPRI.

- UGVCL Registration: The Company received a five-year approval to manufacture and supply 500 kVA distribution transformers, enabling participation in eligible UGVCL tenders. - Land for Future Expansion: The Company acquired 20,300 sq. metres of land at Khairthal-Tijara, Rajasthan, for potential manufacturing, warehousing and testing facilities, for a consideration of ₹8.85 crore with additional expenses of ₹1.82 crore. - New EHV Plant: On October 30, 2026, the Company held the Bhoomi Pujan of its new Extra High Voltage (EHV) plant on the Delhi-Alwar Highway, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The plant will upgrade its capabilities to the EHV 220 kV class, with an annual transformer manufacturing capacity of 8,000 MVA.

About Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited Established in 2014 and headquartered in Gurugram, Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited (XX: XX) manufactures transformers, switchgear panels, compact substations, busduct systems and EV charging infrastructure solutions. The Company serves customers across power transmission and distribution, renewable energy, industrial infrastructure and electric mobility, through its manufacturing facilities in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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