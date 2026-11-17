Retrofitting office buildings in the National Capital Region (NCR) could add ₹1.068 trillion in incremental value to existing assets, according to a report titled Age to Advantage: Retrofitting India’s Office Stock by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

The valuation of eligible assets is projected to increase by 82 per cent, from ₹1.308 trillion to ₹2.376 trillion, according to the consultancy’s estimates.

Across India’s top eight office markets, around 301 million sq ft (msf), or 28 per cent of total office inventory, is eligible for retrofitting.

In NCR, around 39 per cent of office inventory, or 209 msf, has been identified as suitable for retrofitting.

Mudassir Zaidi, executive director – North, Knight Frank India, said NCR’s office market had the scale and depth to make retrofitting an important part of its next phase of growth.

“NCR’s office market has the scale and depth to make retrofitting an important part of its next phase of evolution. Several established business districts continue to hold strategic value for occupiers, even as expectations around building quality, technology and sustainability have changed,” Zaidi said.

“Upgrading existing assets can help owners protect the relevance of these locations while improving the competitiveness of their properties,” he added.

“The opportunity, however, lies in identifying buildings where the scope of intervention is commercially viable and where improvements can translate into a stronger occupier proposition,” Zaidi said.

Retrofitting involves integrating modern systems, technologies and materials into existing buildings to improve performance, energy efficiency, safety, sustainability, digital infrastructure and occupant experience without undertaking complete redevelopment.

According to Knight Frank India, NCR’s central business districts (CBDs) represent a significant opportunity to unlock value from established commercial assets.

CBDs account for 42 per cent of the region’s total office stock, with around 24 per cent of their inventory identified as eligible for retrofitting.

The estimated valuation of this eligible stock could increase from ₹86,400 crore to ₹1.554 trillion, representing a potential 80 per cent increase and unlocking around ₹68,900 crore in incremental value.

The opportunity spans established commercial locations such as Connaught Place, DLF Cyber City and key Noida corridors.

NCR’s secondary business districts (SBDs) also offer an opportunity to unlock value through targeted investment in existing office buildings.

The SBDs account for 42 per cent of the region’s total office stock, with around 15 per cent of their inventory identified as eligible for retrofitting.

The estimated valuation of this eligible stock could rise from ₹44,300 crore to ₹82,200 crore, representing an 85 per cent increase and unlocking around ₹37,900 crore in incremental value.