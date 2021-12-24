ACE Engineering rebrands online platform to ACE Online, launches dedicated Android, Desktop and iOS App

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): ACE Engineering Academy, a leading institution for competitive exams, announced the launch of ACE Online, formerly known as Deep Learn.

ACE Online platform is now available on Android, Desktop, Windows 10 and iOS. ACE Engineering Academy is considered a leader in engineering competitive exams, delivering 62 1st ranks in GATE, and 19 1st ranks in ESE, along with exceptional results in several other exams like SSC-JE, GENCO/TRANSCO, APPSC/TSPSC, KPSC, OPSC, MPSC, BPSC, etc.

The courses at ACE Online are crafted by experienced in-house faculty and are highly structured with constant updates to maintain relevance. Each course offers access to Doubt Clearing Support through chats, and live sessions. And there are online test series to prepare students for the actual exam.

Over the last 26 years, ACE Engineering Academy has been a market leader, coaching over 10 lakh engineering students for India's toughest competitive exams. Till 2019, ACE did so through their 13 centres across India in Tier 1 cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, etc.

However, students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities were deprived of quality coaching, as it was limited to Tier 1 cities. Hence from 2020, ACE started building its technology stack and set things in motion for a new test preparation platform. Be it recorded lectures, live classrooms, online test series, notes, or doubt solving, the team at ACE Engineering Academy set out to build best-in-class functionalities for ACE Online.

With IISC, IIT, ISRO alumni; GATE and ESE rankers, and senior engineers from companies like Amazon, L & T, etc., as faculty members, the ACE Online platform offers personally designed study materials and tests. The platform provides pre-recorded videos and hosts daily live interactive sessions to help students clear their doubts. The pre-recorded videos include various 2D and 3D animations to create a better understanding of relevant topics and numericals. With over 100 free online tests and weekly self-assessment tests, the platform assesses students' performances to update and create suitable exam preparatory strategies.

ACE Engineering Academy was founded by Professor YV Gopal Krishna Murthy, one of the toppers of GATE & ESE, AP-EAMCET, and 2nd rank in the direct Deputy Executive Engineer Selection Exam - APPSC. After working for several years in the Roads & Building Department of Andhra Pradesh as a Senior Civil Engineer, he was approached by a neighbour to help his son in cracking the GATE exam. Soon enough, the word spread, and Prof. Murthy delivered results as well for them.

During this period, he saw a gap in the market and realized his true calling. So he quit his job and pursued his passion for teaching. After delivering thousands of hours of lectures, he realised that generalising all students will not fetch results. The approach with each student has to be unique, and the teaching curriculum must be moulded as per their abilities. Hence he pioneered mock tests, student interviews, etc., to understand them better.

Commenting on ACE's teaching methodology, Prof. Murthy added, "We are uniquely positioned in the market owing to the depth of experience we've earned teaching over 3 lakh students in about two decades. The ACE Online platform - or our in-house faculty design their teaching methodology and curriculum requirements on skills and the performance of an individual student, helping them achieve the best possible ranks and their true potential."

Since the launch of ACE Online, the number of students has grown at a rapid pace, wherein new users from Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities are significantly higher. With a successful pilot run, ACE announced that it will be adding 10 more competitive exams and a few more upskilling courses catering to students' needs. The platform will also leverage data science and machine learning to improve learning outcomes and deliver the best possible results for their students, both online and offline.

