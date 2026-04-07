PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Adarsh Somani, Founder of Push India Push, has been honoured by the prestigious National Security Guard (NSG), 26 Special Composite Group, Mumbai, for his distinguished support and contribution to their initiatives.

This recognition from India's elite "Black Cat" commandos is not just an award--it is a powerful testament to Adarsh Somani's unwavering dedication towards nation-building and his consistent efforts to support and uplift those who dedicate their lives to protecting the country.

Through his work with Push India Push, Adarsh has actively contributed to initiatives that strengthen the ecosystem surrounding India's defence forces. From supporting NSG-led programs to enabling impactful engagements, his involvement has helped boost morale and create a sense of unity between civilians and the armed forces. His actions reflect a deep understanding that national strength is built not only on the battlefield, but also through collective societal support.