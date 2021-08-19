Adding engagement and collaboration to eLearning - Techademy launches new interactive video player

You would like to read
- TECHADEMY launches Learning Telemetry (TM) along with other learning interventions to improve the impact of L & D Programs
- Leveraging the Power of Content and Context - Techademy's Content as a Service Addresses the Need of the Hour of L & D
- Techademy introduces Social Learning features to leverage peer-based learning at modern workplaces
- Techademy solves Learner Disengagement by Gamification of Learning
- Flexible, Customised, and Scalable - MakeMyLabs enabling organizations and institutions with Learning Infrastructure as a Service
Hyderabad (Telangana)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rich physical learning experiences have now been replaced with online learning.
One major drawback of eLearning is most of it happens to be passive, with almost no engagement with the learner, and lack of collaboration among peers.
Techademy anticipated this challenge early on and has introduced solutions and interventions through its integrated Learning Experienced Platform that aims to solve this efficiently. Now, with the newly introduced interactive player, Techademy allows enterprises and educational institutions to build highly customized, collaborative and on-demand video content for its learners thereby increasing learner participation and enhanced learning outcomes.
The new interactive player enables guided watching, video assignments, and collaborative learning for the learners. It also can help organizations and institutions track deeper insights about engagement, learner interaction, content consumption, rate of comprehension etc. at course, audio/video, and even at individual level. This allows for personalized learning interventions and accurate measurement of the efficiency of learning initiatives.
These solutions are available for audio, video, or live stream modes. This update also comes with real-time social capabilities that let learners interact and collaborate much more efficiently.
"The new player update is in-line with our commitment to enhance learning experiences and bring online learning at par and even better than in-person learning. With these collaborative features and advanced metrics, we are helping organizations leverage technology to build highly effective learning programs personalised to every learner," says Keshava Raju, Founder, Techademy while commenting on the advanced capabilities of the newly introduced interactive player.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor