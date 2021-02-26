Aditya Birla Health Insurance introduces India's first health insurance plan with up to 100 percent return on premium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL), the Health Insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, a significant non-banking financial services company, today announced an industry-first initiative of up to 100 per cent health insurance premium returns and other significant product offering upgrades.

The newly designed version of its flagship product 'Activ Health' will inspire customers to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The Activ Health policy is a feature-rich product that provides comprehensive health protection with extensive wellness benefits. Aditya Birla Health Insurance is the only insurance company offering up to 100 per cent premium returns, i.e. HealthReturnsTM, rewards and up to 100 per cent reload of Sum Insured through its enhanced version of 'Activ Health' policy.

The consumer is rewarded through a cash-equivalent which can be used for either health-related expenses like buying medicines, paying for diagnostic tests, day care treatment, out-patient expenses (OPD), and alternative treatments (which are traditionally excluded), or most importantly can be used towards the payment of future premium.

The plan allows the wellness ecosystem to be easily accessed by people without exclusivity. Going forth with the holistic health approach, Activ Health plan also offers coverage for mental illness counselling, unlimited Homeopathy telemedicine, day care treatments, modern and advance treatment methods, Day 1 coverage for chronic illnesses; for all customers, and more.

One can become their healthiest version by tracking their health, accessing the details of their health insurance, and availing health care services through the Activ Health app. Customers can also earn their HealthReturnsTM by working out with the workout videos available through the Activ Health app.

* India's first health insurance plan rewarding consumers up to 100% of their health insurance premium as HealthReturnsTM - maximise earnings by leading a healthy life.

* Asia's first ever health insurance plan offering mental illness counselling coverage.

* Industry-first plan to cover unlimited homeopathy telemedicine.

* For those who have a chronic condition or develop (automatic upgrade at no extra cost)

* Day 1 cover for Chronic illnesses like Asthma, High Blood Pressure, High cholesterol and Diabetes

* Get OPD benefits, doctor consultations and guidance from experts to improve health condition as part of the Chronic management program

* Double Sum Insured in 2 claim-free years - earn 50 per cent No Claim Bonus for every claim-free year - max up to 100 per cent of Sum insured.

* Access to an expert health coach for Medical, Nutritional, Mental & Fitness, Mental Counselling session, Homeopathy teleconsultation - this is a great benefit as it covers medical, nutrition, homeopathy, etc.

* In-Patient hospitalisation and Home treatment expenses will cover conditions like chemotherapy, Dengue, COVID-19 and more.

* Cover for modern and advanced treatment methods like stem cell therapy, oral chemotherapy and more, post hospitalisation expenses for physiotherapy, hospitalisation for mental illnesses, obesity treatment and dental consultations and investigations.

* International Coverage for Major Illnesses - cashless hospitalisation for critical illnesses for treatment abroad

* In-built international cashless treatment covered for up to Rs 3 to 6 crore

"As a pioneer of the wellness ecosystem in health insurance and an enabler of holistic healthcare choices, ABHI has consistently encouraged policyholders to stay active and healthy and taken efforts to provide comprehensive care to its customers. We have designed the 'Activ Health' policy to meet the evolving needs of the customers and to promote a sustainable healthy lifestyle. We are introducing, an industry-first initiative of up to 100 per cent HealthReturnsTM through our incentive based health and wellness program under Activ Health policy. The details of your Activ Health policy can be easily viewed on the Activ Health app along with earning your HealthReturnsTM. This offering is more than just a health insurance, it provides access to sustainable wellness practices while serving the 'health anxious' and the 'health-conscious' who want to venture beyond 'reactive care'," said Mayank Bathwal, CEO at Aditya Birla Health Insurance, while detailing the product features.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)