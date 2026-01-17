VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Admach Systems Limited, a bespoke, tech-first engineering solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has received two orders aggregating to approximately ₹18.11 Crore (inclusive of GST) from Jalaixmi Alloy Steels Pvt. Ltd., Chhattisgarh. The orders encompass design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, integration, commissioning, and supervision of a complete Bar (Round & Square) Finishing Line, along with Ultrasonic Testing (NDT) machinery, reinforcing Admach Systems' strong capabilities in delivering end-to-end, value-added engineering solutions for the steel industry. Order Highlights -Total Order Value: ~₹18.11 Crore (inclusive of GST) -Scope of Work: Design, Engineering, Manufacturing & Commissioning -Complete Bar Finishing Line (Round & Square)

-Ultrasonic Testing (NDT) Machine -End-to-end execution from design to commissioning -Execution Timeline: On or before 15 July 2026 -Customer: Jalaixmi Alloy Steels Pvt. Ltd. (Domestic Entity) With the receipt of these orders, Admach Systems Limited's total order book stands at approximately ₹67.50 Crore, providing strong revenue visibility and underscoring sustained demand for the Company's specialized engineering solutions. Management Commentary Commenting on the development, Mr. Ajay Longani, Managing Director & Chairman, said: "These orders reaffirm the trust placed in Admach Systems' technical expertise and execution capabilities. We remain focused on timely delivery, operational excellence, and strengthening our presence across high-growth segments of the steel and infrastructure ecosystem."

About Admach Systems Limited Incorporated in 2008, Admach Systems Limited is a bespoke, tech-first engineering solutions company offering customized automation, material handling, testing, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), X-ray systems, and pipe industry solutions. The Company operates a fully integrated manufacturing facility at Nandoshi, Pune, with end-to-end in-house capabilities spanning design, fabrication, machining, assembly, and multi-stage quality control. Admach caters to a wide range of industries including Defence, Nuclear & Atomic Energy, Aerospace, Mining, Steel, Automobile, Food Processing, Tooling, and Advanced Engineering, with an established presence across 10+ Indian states and 26+ countries globally. In FY25, the Company reported revenue of ₹5,335.82 lakh, EBITDA of ₹1,030.91 lakh, and PAT of ₹609.81 lakh, supported by strong return ratios and a growing order book of over ₹6750 lakh. Long-standing relationships with marquee domestic and international clients further reinforce its execution strength and scalability.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.