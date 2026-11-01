VMPL New Delhi [India], October 31: Ajooni Storage Systems, an ISO 9001 and BIFMA certified manufacturer, exporter and supplier of industrial storage solutions headquartered in Dwarka, New Delhi, today announced the expansion of its product range in Gun Compactors - for storing Rifle and pistols, supplied in Air Force and army, Order Picker Racking System and Heavy Duty Reel Racks. The company serves factories, warehouses, defence establishments, schools, libraries and commercial retailers across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and exports to African markets. ISO 9001 and BIFMA certified Delhi manufacturer offers custom-engineered pallet racking, mezzanine floors, gun compactors and specialised storage systems, from design to on-site installation

Founded in 2012, Ajooni Storage Systems has grown from a regional rack fabricator into a full-service storage partner, holding both ISO 9001 certification for quality management and BIFMA certification for furniture and storage product safety and durability standards. The company designs custom warehouse layouts, manufactures the metal components in-house and manages installation on site, so clients deal with one accountable team from the first drawing to the final handover. A Complete Range for Modern Warehouses and Specialised Facilities As e-commerce, manufacturing and organised retail push demand for space-efficient storage, Ajooni's portfolio covers a wide spectrum of storage needs: - Heavy-duty and pallet racking: selective pallet racking, drive-in / FIFO racks and die-mould storage systems for high-density and heavy-load environments.

- Order picker racking systems: narrow-aisle racking designed for fast, accurate item-level picking in high-throughput warehouses and distribution centres. - Industrial shelving: slotted angle steel racks, long-span shelving and mobile compactor systems for archives, stores and spare-parts storage. - Heavy-duty reel racks: purpose-built racking for the safe, organised storage of cable, wire and fabric reels. - Mezzanine floors: modular multi-tier flooring that adds usable area by using vertical height, often without the cost of new construction. - Specialised systems: cantilever racks for pipes and oversized goods, tyre racks, fabric roll racks and heavy-duty HDPE plastic pallets. - Gun compactors: secure, space-efficient compactor storage systems for rifles and pistols, supplied for use by defence establsihments.

Engineering-Led, Built Around the Customer's Operation Rather than selling standard catalogue products, Ajooni starts with the client's inventory profile, load requirements, throughput and floor plan. Its engineers then propose a layout that balances storage density, accessibility and safety. The company manufactures and installs in-house, which keeps quality and delivery timelines under its own control. "A storage system is not just steel and bolts. It decides how fast a warehouse can pick, how safely people work and how much a business can grow without moving premises," said Jitender Virmani, Founder of Ajooni Storage Systems. "When we started in 2012, our aim was simple: give Indian businesses and institutions racking that is engineered honestly, installed properly and still performing years later. Whether it's a distribution centre in Bhiwadi or a compactor system for a defense facility, that principle doesn't change."

Mr. Virmani, who holds an MCA and spent over a decade in the IT industry before moving into storage racking, brings a data-driven approach to warehouse design. He has worked in Germany and the UK, travelled to 17 countries, and is an active member of both the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India). Under his leadership, Ajooni has expanded its export footprint to African countries alongside its domestic operations across North India. Mr. Virmani added that the company plans to keep investing in engineering capability as demand for organised storage grows across both industrial and institutional sectors.

About Jitender Virmani Jitender Virmani is the Founder of Ajooni Storage Systems, with 14 years of experience in the storage racking industry. A postgraduate in Computer Applications (MCA), he spent 10 years in the IT industry before founding Ajooni in 2012. He has worked in Germany and the UK and travelled to 17 countries, giving him an international perspective on manufacturing and export practices. He is a member of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), and has led Ajooni's expansion into export markets across Africa. About Ajooni Storage Systems Ajooni Storage Systems is an ISO 9001 and BIFMA certified manufacturer, exporter and supplier of industrial and warehouse storage racks, established in 2012 and headquartered in Dwarka, New Delhi. The company's range includes pallet racking, order picker racking systems, industrial shelving, mezzanine floors, heavy-duty reel racks, gun compactors and specialised storage systems, with custom layout design, in-house manufacturing and on-site installation for customers across North India and export markets in Africa.

Media Contact Jitender Virmani, Founder Ajooni Storage Systems Dwarka, New Delhi Phone: +91-8285 700 600 Email: info@ajooni.co.in Website: www.ajooni.co.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)