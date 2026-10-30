OTT releases this week: New films and shows streaming on OTT platforms
From crime thrillers and horror to family dramas and international series, this weekend's OTT releases bring a mix of new films and shows on multiple OTT platforms
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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With a new selection of films and television series on well-known OTT platforms, the weekend has arrived. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar have scheduled a number of new films for fans this week, including the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie and the psychological thriller Obsession.
There is always something fresh to add to your watchlist, whether you like comedies, romantic tales, suspenseful dramas, or family entertainers. Here are the recent OTT releases along with their streaming platforms.
5 OTT releases this week
Mirzapur: The Movie (Prime Video)
The movie tells an untold tale of the rivalries, power struggles, and battles for dominance that characterize Mirzapur. Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Sonal Chauhan are among the new cast members, while Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Dugal return to their well-known roles.
There is also an extended version of the movie containing previously unseen scenes. Prime Video is currently offering it for streaming. Mirzapur: The Movie is officially available for streaming today, October 30, 2026.
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Obsession (JioHotstar)
Obsession, one of 2026's biggest movies, tells the story of Bear (Michael Johnston), an introverted man who falls in love with his coworker Nikki (Inde Navarrette).
However, once he utilizes a supernatural artifact to win her affection again, things take a negative turn. Nikki becomes an obsessive stalker-lover, which has terrible repercussions for both Nikki and Bear. JioHotstar will start streaming it on October 30.
Dhindora (Netflix)
This week's OTT watchlist also includes Bhuvan Bam's well-liked comedy series Dhindora. The narrative centers on Babloo and his middle-class family, whose lives unexpectedly change following a lottery victory. In the series, Bhuvan Bam plays nine distinct characters, including the beloved quirky Titu Mama.
Netflix is streaming it. The comedy series Dhindora Season 1 premiered on Netflix on October 28, 2026.
Meethe Mein Kya Hai (Netflix)
Meethe Mein Kya Hai explores the complex dynamics of a multigenerational household for people seeking a family drama. Family members are at odds because of years of unsolved mysteries and divergent viewpoints.
When an unexpected marriage announcement breaks the family's joyous celebrations and brings long-buried tensions to light, their already complex equations take a new turn. On October 30, Netflix will begin to stream the movie.
Drive: The Pretenders (Prime Video)
Drive: The Pretenders, a German love story set against the competitive world of professional racing, was inspired by Tamara Lush's Wattpad novel. The narrative centers on controversial Formula 1 winner Dante Annunziata (Amin Baahmed) and pit mechanic Sarah Jenkins (Lisa-Marie Koroll), who is driven to make a name for herself in the sport. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.
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Topics : OTT users OTT platforms OTT space
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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 4:55 PM IST