Alchemy Techsol - Keeping Customer First

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (Heylin Spark): Alchemy Techsol is a trusted partner in collaboration, innovation and transformation through Digital Transformation and Software Modernization.

A truly made in India IT Services firm solving significant, next-generation technology problems focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation world-wide. Innovation, growth and support being the prime intentions when Alchemy ventured out in 2013 offering total re-haul to organizations looking to enhance performance and embrace the new.

Alchemy one of the fastest growing organization in India, believes that the way to success is putting your customer ahead of everything. Great technologies are incomplete if they cannot convert into logical output.

The firm's services are customer centric - as we explore possibilities, research sustainability, and pro-create ideas to provide solutions that lead to purpose driven innovations, create secure environments, facilitate workflow and ensure the organization's smooth running and growth.

The founders are Innovators and thought leaders working across a wide range of verticals providing services in IT and consulting services to multiple domains like BFSI, Healthcare, manufacturing, energy oil & gas, telecommunications and retail industries. Alchemy deliver a complete portfolio of disruptive technologies that bring about true transformation - industry-pioneering IT Services powered by new age digital technologies, AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Information Security and Engineering Services. The firm helps customer to focus on driving actual business outcomes while delighting their customers at every point.

Alchemy's journey doesn't stop at managing IT resources, Application & infrastructure through future-centric automation; it begins from there. They leverage every conceivable futuristic technology- and beyond - to unlock the full potential of customer business and IT, which is a sum total of the hidden potential of people and resources.

Their solutions are agile, measurable, replicable and unmatched- at the speed of now. They deliver seamless business efficiency coupled with superior customer experience, driven by their domain-agnostic solutions, which find application in myriad of customers globally.

The firm's cloud solutions start from understanding the need to transfer infrastructure and resources to the cloud and doing that seamlessly are as unique as chalk and cheese. Alchemy, understands this critical difference and hand-hold every step of customer's cloud migration journey with proven advisory expertise and hands-on experience. They help realize the cloud's actual potential and accomplish on-demand agility & scalability while migrating applications which offer Public, Private and Hybrid cloud solutions.

With fast evolving technological landscapes, digital transformation means different things to different people, making the transition confusing. Instead of pursuing every opportunity and doing many things in a piecemeal, toe in-the-water fashion, the firm focuses on that one thing that delivers seamless access to infinite opportunities while achieving operational efficiency, improving ROI and lowering IT operational costs. Alchemy's Customer Experience and adoption to mobile services add the Midas touch to customers' experience at every step of their journey - down to the last mile.

The motto they believe, execute and exemplify, 24x7. It is this motto that drives all customer business initiatives because the belief is to become one with customers before engineering a forward-looking technological landscape. They pride in exemplifying the seamless transition by the process of software modernization, also understand that any such approach becomes meaningless unless they put their customers in the centre of everything.

In terms of developing Omni Channel Support, Alchemy can devise custom versions of robotic process automation, develop cognitive chatbots specialized for customer service platforms, and enable remote working and cyber-security systems and protocols for valued clients. This ensures a seamless customer support experience powered by live chat, email, video, and voice-enabled conversations, social media, etc.

The firm's engagement models include competency development, shared services, contract staffing and managed services.

