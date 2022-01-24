Amidst the pandemic and school closures, HSM's internship program attracted 2500+ students

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): (https://www.highschoolmoms.com) concluded yet another super successful knowledge and research internship program based on Global Economics & Politics.
The event hosted leading faculties from international institutes such as Huron University, Canada, Scholarly, Luxembourg and FLAME University, Pune. These institutions trained the students during the internship.
Despite the pandemic and its restrictions, the program received applications from over 600 schools, totalling over 2500 students. 350 students were chosen for this learning internship after the initial rounds of assessment based on their essay submissions.
Talking about this internship program, Abhishek Gupta, Founder and CEO of High School Moms and INACE said, "Through these kinds of programs HSM is working towards building the research and employability skills of students to empower them for the future."
High School Moms, being Asia's largest parent-high school student & educator community, designed this internship in a way that it focuses on supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on "Reduced inequalities" and "Responsible consumption and production".
Nandini Joshi, the winner of the event, shared her experience, "The leading faculties from Huron University Canada, FLAME University, Pune and Scholarly, Luxembourg trained us with the impact of COVID19 on Global Economy and Geopolitics & we submitted a 500 word research based essay at the end of this internship. This was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for us."
These internship programmes allow students to apply what they've learned in class to real-world situations. High School Moms is committed to providing students with opportunities to develop the necessary skill sets to find work and compete on global platforms.
High School Moms is India's leading parent, student, and educator community. High School Moms promotes learning from each other, informing, engaging, and inspiring parents and children for a better future. Presently it is a community with a reach to over 6 million parents and students, 500+ educators, 300+ school counsellors, and 300+ universities.
For more info visit: (https://www.highschoolmoms.com)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
