Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosts Coding Contest 'AlgoQueen' for Girl Students across the country

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Technological innovation and the involvement of women in all fields of business are at an all-time high today.
This has resulted in a surge of high-profile female executives in the industry, with several recent studies highlighting their leadership capabilities and an increase in demand for women workforce.
Hence, the need of the hour is to encourage more and more girls to pursue tech-related opportunities as well as acquire the technical skills required to excel in such jobs.
The questionnaires will be created solely by girl engineering students at Amrita and will be open to all girl students from schools across India in teams of maximum two members. A series of online workshops will be provided to encourage students to build their confidence before the competition.
Through this process, participants will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the best minds in this space. The competition will be held on a third-party site called Competitive Drills Contests and participating students can begin their preparation for the competition right away by visiting (https://codedrills.io) codedrills.
Amrita has a remarkable track record of organizing the world's largest competitive programming competition - the ICPC. The institution has also sponsored a series of advanced initiatives for both high school and college students that include coding camps, contests, and programming championships.
A prime example is the Amrita Engineering Entrance exam and such other programs that are held for students to excel in engineering entrance exams. With the competition coding initiative AlgoQueen, students and alumni from the university will provide training sessions for those interested in competing in the event, instilling confidence in the students to excel in their coding abilities.
The AlgoQueen Coding Contest aims to foster exposure among young girls by breaking through traditional methodologies and providing more holistic learning in problem-solving and competitive programming. To enter the contest, you may log on to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and enter your details.
The last day of registration is December 2021 and the contest will be held in January 2022 with exciting prizes for the top-performing teams. AlGO QUEEN is conducted by ICPC and will be hosted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetha in collaboration with Mindler Sponsored by Amazon Web services (AWS); IBM Q; Jet brains
For more information, check out (https://amrita.edu/event/algoqueen-girl-s-programming-cup-2021-promoting-girls-coding)
