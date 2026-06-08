VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Anaplan, a leading AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today's complex business environment, announced the availability of Anaplan CoModeler, Custom Analyst and Agent Studio in India, alongside the launch of 12 new purpose-built, out-of-the-box enterprise applications. The launch signals a shift from fragmented systems to a unified planning model across finance, supply chain and operations. Together, these innovations embed AI directly into enterprise planning, enabling greater agility, speed and decision-making confidence. "The mandate to adopt AI across APAC and Indian boardrooms has created a new critical challenge: AI must do more than just retrieve conversational answers it must compute them with absolute mathematical precision and confidence," said Amit Bagga, Managing Director, APAC, Anaplan. "That is why we've architected our platform to be the computational engine that connects every operational choice to its financial outcome. This gives our customers the ability to see the full impact of a decision before they make it, allowing them to bypass the noise, respond to market volatility faster, and capitalize on opportunities others cannot see."

Anaplan combines the conversational access and reasoning power of large language models (LLMs) with a deterministic planning engine to deliver accurate, traceable and auditable calculations. Built on proven machine learning, explicit business logic and real-time calculation models, the platform provides precise, reliable insights for enterprise decision-making. Drawing on deep expertise across enterprise planning functions, Anaplan provides the context and intelligence organizations need to evaluate scenarios and make decisions with confidence. Many of the world's leading AI organizations, as well as India's largest enterprises, rely on Anaplan's AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform to navigate their most complex and critical business decisions. AI at the Core: Intelligent Experts for Every Business Function

Following the global introduction of intelligent, role-based agents, the announcement expands Anaplan's AI capabilities in India with innovations designed to deliver immediate productivity gains while enabling organizations to build and deploy secure, fit-for-purpose AI agents tailored to their unique business requirements. Anaplan CoModeler, an intelligent, role-based AI agent designed for enterprise planning architects and model builders. It enables users to create, extend and optimize planning models with greater speed, consistency and efficiency. Anaplan Custom Analyst and Agent Studio provide a powerful toolkit for building and deploying custom AI assistants. The solution reduces development time while maintaining governance and control, enabling organizations to leverage conversational AI to gain immediate insights from custom-built planning models.

Future-Ready Out-of-the-Box Applications Reveal Domain To support the growing demand for rapid digital transformation, Anaplan also announced the launch of 12 purpose-built applications that deliver out-of-the-box functionality across finance, sales, supply chain, IT and HR Leaders. These purpose-built applications enable organizations to deploy faster, reduce complexity and drive better outcomes. For Finance Teams and the Office of the CFO - Project Cost Planning: Provides real-time visibility into project costs, budgets and resources. - Profitability Analysis: Provides real-time visibility into costs, returns and performance to guide allocation decisions. - Subscription Revenue Planning: Unifies finance targets and sales execution for more accurate forecasts - Consensus Margin Planning: Bridges the gap between finance and supply chain, aligning strategy with operational execution.

- Software Spend Optimization: Gives IT and finance visibility and control over software spend aligned to business priorities. For Supply Chain and Retail Leaders - Trade Promotion Management: Strategically plans and executes retail promotions with clear visibility into spend and performance. - Spend Analysis and Forecasting: Automates variance analysis and provides accurate spend forecasts with real-time cost insights. - Assortment Planning: Defines pre-season inventory strategy by aligning product mix to each store or channel. - Allocation and Replenishment Planning: Executes in-season with precision by forecasting location-level demand and reducing stockouts. For HR and Workforce Leaders - Contact Center Planning: Creates staffing plans that balance service levels, control labor costs, and close skill gaps.

- Project Resource Planning: Optimizes talent allocation with visibility into project demand and supply. For Sales and Marketing Leaders - Sales Forecasting: Enables accurate, intelligent go-to-market forecasts with dynamic scenario modelling and real-time pipeline visibility. "India's economic engine is driven by massive, diverse enterprises, yet many still rely on a patchwork of disconnected software, paying a heavy 'silo tax' on their agility," said Sanket Deodhar, India Head, Anaplan. "Our new out-of-the-box applications are optimized for the age of AI and designed specifically to accelerate time-to-value. By combining decades of deep functional expertise with computational AI, we are giving Indian CXOs a clear, rapid path to Connected Enterprise Maturity--enabling them to make fast, informed and effective decisions that outpace the competition."

Today's announcement marks another step in Anaplan's commitment to helping enterprises embed AI into decision-making processes across the organization. By combining a unified planning platform, domain-specific applications and decades of planning expertise, Anaplan is enabling India's leading enterprises to make better decisions, faster, and at scale. About Anaplan: Anaplan is a leading AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today's complex business environment so that enterprises can outpace their competition and the market. More than 2,600 global brands plan with Anaplan. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)