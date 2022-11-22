Andromeda Loans receives ISO Certificate again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Andromeda Loans proudly announces that it has reobtained ISO certification for the optimal management of its information security under ISO 27001:2013, in September 2022.

This certification has been issued by the International Standards Organization (ISO), after a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a third-party assessor, Pyramid Certifications LLP.

Andromeda has been recognized for its management system for information security that supports the loan distributor's business processes. The scope of certification also includes its other functions including information technology, human resources and admin operations in Mumbai.

Andromeda Sales and Distribution Private Limited is India's leading distributor of loans, along with mortgages, and other financing and financial instruments such as credit cards, home loans, unsecured business loans, and car loans. The company is headquartered at Mumbai and has a strong presence pan-India with 1,000+ branches and 25,000+ partners. Established in 1991, it enjoys 'the top 3 most-preferred channel partners for loans' for banks, NBFCs, and fintech's in the country.

Besides, ISO 27001:2013 is globally known and internationally accepted as a standard for organizations of all types and sizes to implement an effective information security management system. The certification defines the requirements that Andromeda has fulfilled when it comes to establishing, implementing, and maintaining information security. It also specifies requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks that the organization has customized.

Its executive chairman, V Swaminathan, said, "Gaining ISO 27001:2013 accreditation enhances Andromeda Loans' dedication to create and maintain industry-leading information system management systems. It shows we have been able to follow the best industrial practices and processes for handling information. I would like to thank all the employees at Andromeda responsible for helping us achieve this feat yet again."

