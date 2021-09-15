APL Apollo receives design patents for 6 innovative products

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks has recently granted six registrations to the innovative products of APL Apollo Tubes Limited. With these fresh registrations, the overall portfolio for APL Apollo Tubes has risen to 16.
This is an affirmation of our innovative aspiration to create new market for structural steel tubes and redefine how infrastructure development is planned in India. These products will be used in various building material applications and would replace existing conventional construction products like wood, aluminum, concrete and steel angles and channels.
The structural steel tubes provide the ability to design with flexibility, without compromising on the durability and strength of the structure. In addition to this, construction with Tubular Steel Structures is faster with better seismic resistance and the resultant structure has higher carpet area, all at substantially lesser costs than conventional construction models, including RCC structures. Moreover, Tubular constructions are more sustainable and environment friendly, without any water or air pollution emanating due to the construction process, thus aligning well with the Ministry of Steel's rallying call of #SteelForGreen.
The National Infrastructure Pipeline along with the recently announced National Monetization Pipeline place us at the cusp of history where we reimagine infrastructure development for a self-reliant India, an Atmanirbhar Bharat with designs specifically catering to its rapid growth potential.
With more than 50% market share and production capacity of 2.6 Mn Tons, APL Apollo is very excited to play its part in the process. The product details are as follows:
1. Product: Apollo Reflector
Applications: Roadside Reflectors
2. Product: Apollo Fence
Applications: Fencing Solutions
3. Product: Apollo Oval
Applications: Gym Equipments
4. Product: Apollo Plank
Applications: Stairs & Scaffolding
5. Product: Octagon
Applications: Lighting Pole
6. Product: Chequered Coil
Applications: Covering Panels
APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo) is India's leading structural steel tube manufacturer. Headquartered at Delhi NCR, the Company operates 10 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 2.6 million tons. It has a pan-India presence with units strategically located in Sikandarabad (UP), Hyderabad, Bangalore, Hosur, Raipur, Dujana, Malur and Murbad. APL Apollo's multi-product offerings include over 1,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications.
With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, APL Apollo serves as a 'onestop shop' for a wide spectrum of tubular products, catering to an array of industry applications such as urban infrastructure and real estate, rural housing, commercial construction, greenhouse structures and engineering applications. The Company's vast 3-tier distribution network of over 800 Distributors is spread across India, with presence in over 300 towns and cities.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
