ARC Finance Ltd. plans major expansion, board to meet to consider sub division into FV of Re.1

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): BSE listed, ARC Finance Ltd, an NBFC, Non-Deposit taking Non Banking Finance Company engaged primarily in the business of advancing loans and investing/trading in securities has informed the BSE that its board will meet on February 11, 2022, to consider proposal for sub division of equity shares of Rs.10 each to Re.1 each.

The Company has been able to give the significant upward performance in terms of Sales, Profitability from the last five years. The financial parameters of the company are the indicators of its performance and the company has been able to outshine and stand among the other players in the Finance Industry.

Finance company offers loans in various segments including small scale and large scale industries for affordable rates. The company is also offering Micro finance loans in different sectors.

Company offers loans to the customers for their expansions of business and widely operates in very large scale in terms of financing and rendering financial services to their customers. The company operates from branches in urban, semi-urban & rural areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Eastern India, etc. with own offices, direct selling agents and business partners.

ARC has a strong Loan book too which it is planning to increase in coming time very shortly.

As per a recent survey, Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) continue to grow in the personal loan (PL) segment in volume terms, doubling their market share in the last two years up, whereby companies like Comfort would tend to be benefitted substantially. Also this helps in expanding their borrower base rapidly and provides cross-sell opportunities for other financial products & services.

With the Budget laying thrust on infra related sector, ARC would tend to benefit as its loan and financing to infra sector could improve substantially.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)