Array Networks has earned a niche as one of the Top Three ADC Players in India in Q3 2021, reports IDC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/GIPR): (https://www.array-networks.co.in) Array Networks today announced that it has secured the second position in the application delivery controller (ADC) market as per IDC Ethernet Switch Tracker for Q3 2021.

Array Networks emerge as one of the leaders with its market share at 22.3 percent market share. As per IDC's Q3 report, the revenue of the ADC market witnessed a growth of 16.5% QoQ in revenue.

The market for ADC bounced back after a slow Q2. ADC as a category also grew with a strong YoY growth of 9%. Post the decline in infections from the second wave, the country saw the state governments coming up for smart city projects, spending from private/public/co-operative banks resumed.

Large hyperscalers and telecom organisations were also investing on ADC infrastructure during CY Q3 2021. While hardware/ appliance-based ADC were most preferred in extremely latency sensitive applications such as large banking, payment gateways etc. Virtual ADCs were more preferred in verticals like professional services citing scalability and ease of management.

"We are extremely happy to have continuously maintained top 3 position in the Indian ADC market in the recent years. The last quarter has seen significant growth as we were able to successfully close top projects in the government sector. Application delivery controllers are increasingly becoming the backbone of any IT's infrastructure. Accelerated digital transformation has only made it more important than ever to opt for solutions like an ADC (application delivery controller) to eradicate data breaches, seamlessly manage traffic load between servers, ensure high uptime in business-critical applications, business continuity and improve application performance," said Shibu Paul, Vice President - International Sales at Array Networks.

Array's operation in India has led to an overall growth in the company. From Universities, Tech enabled companies, manufacturing powerhouses, leading banks and with the government being their primary customer. The company firmly believes in supporting the Indian Government's "Make in India" initiative.

They continue to maintain a strong presence in the Indian market with improved performance by effectively distributing traffic among multiple servers, optimizing resources by productively allocating traffic based on application types and guaranteeing application and data-access coherence.

This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)