VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 16: Strengthens Aspect Realty's portfolio with strategic land assets in Maharashtra through the acquisition

Aspect Global Ventures Pvt. Ltd has acquired Township Developers India Pvt. Ltd. (TDIL) through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) resolution process, marking a strategic expansion of its real estate portfolio.

The acquisition pertains to key land assets, including approximately 1,000 acres in the Pawna region and a land parcel of around 2,300 square meters in Pali Hill, Bandra.

Aspect Global Ventures emerged as the successful resolution applicant under the approved NCLT resolution plan and has now taken control of the assets, enabling it to initiate planning and development activities.