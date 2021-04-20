Author Sabarna Roy gets Champions of Change Award

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kolkata-based Sabarna Roy, a renowned author of seven critically acclaimed books, has been graced with the prestigious National Award "Champions of Change 2020" by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, for his exemplary literary achievements.

Sabarna Roy received his award from Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra & Goa, who was the Chief Guest at the Champions of Change Awards ceremony held in Goa.

Sabarna Roy, a people's author who likes to tell stories that his readers can't easily forget, was among the many luminaries who also received their awards at the gala ceremony for their contribution in various fields including their efforts in India's fight against the pandemic that has rocked the nation. Some of the other prominent awardees included Shri Pramod Sawant (Hon'ble CM-Goa), Shri Shripad Naik (Hon'ble Union Ayush Minister of India), Raj K Purohit (Indian Politician), Suresh Jain (India politician), M.K. Stalin (Indian Politician, Tamil Nadu), Sonu Nigam, Hema Malini, Sushmita Sen among several others.

Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Sabarna Roy, said, "Being included among some of the top achievers of our country can be a dream come true for anyone. This is a special day and I feel extremely humbled to be called a Champion of Change. I aim to keep telling stories that move people and make them think about life and the choices that they make. I sincerely hope that my books inspire the upcoming generation to make better choices than what our generation has made and make this whole world a better place than what it is today."

This year, the prestigious Champions of Change Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity.

Sabarna Roy finds a place among the Champions of Change this year for being an author who knows well how to capture the real essence of life in his works and wow his readers with the mastery he has on his craft.

Author Sabarna Roy is a civil engineer by profession and after having spent almost 20 years in his field, he chose to go back to writing, his first love and hasn't looked back since. He has penned 7 critically acclaimed bestsellers including - Pentacles; Frosted Glass; Abyss; Winter Poems; Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012-2018, Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020, and Fractured Mosaic.

With over 100,000 copies of his books sold, Roy has built himself a rock-solid reputation of being a people's author who views life and its umpteen quirks from close quarters and depicts them with a professional's finesse in his works.

Any reader who likes hard-hitting fiction that showcases life through poetic realism, cynicism, and gritty truths that one must face, can't help but love the fictional works of Sabarna Roy, a true master at his craft. Roy's characters are like us commoners and he deftly weaves a compelling tale around, what seems to be, our own lives.

The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC) and the Jury members include former Supreme Court Judges.

An initiative of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, The Champions of Change Awards are aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachhata), community service, and social development. The Champions of Change Award comprises a certificate and a gold medal.

