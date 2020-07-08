Avantika University is all Set to Nurture Artificial Intelligence & Data Science Engineers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantika University, 1st Design Centered University in India, is all set to give India their creative Engineers. Leading the list of top engineering and design colleges in India, the university is known for its unique pedagogy and futuristic academic model.

With more than 35 years of proven record of excellence in higher education, it is promoted by MIT Pune in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Embracing global technical ideology and concepts, Avantika emphasizes nurture and cultivate young minds, who will come out empowered and enlightened.

Modern Education - Ultra-modern Approach

Redefining the definition of education with the ultra-modern approach, the University strives for holistic development, following the principle of DICE: Design, Innovation, Creativity, and Enterprise. Students experience the multidisciplinary curriculum and experiential learning that gives them the privilege to explore their core.

Avantika University is one of the top engineering Universities in MP and a distinctive learning centre with its project-based education framework. Students are taught innovative global techniques with interesting courses like critical and creative thinking, Joy of Making, Design and Nature, Design Methods and Joy of Computing.

The world-class residential facilities, digital libraries, and knowledge centres are a part of the vast sustainable and green campus. Master Class offers an experience not traditionally associated with undergraduate study, but including research opportunities, industry internships, social and global immersion, incubation support, live projects, and exchange with international universities. The application of user-centred design throughout the curriculum leads to the development of entrepreneurial capabilities and social responsibility.

As per the recent survey by The Hindu, there are more than 97,000 vacancies for data analytics. Witnessing the technological drift globally, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence hold a vast scope. Lack of skilful professionals in the industry is raising a question mark on professional education. With a record hike of 45 per cent only in India, data analytics has registered its significance in almost every industry. In addition to, Avantika offering courses in the field of Industrial Design, Product Design, UX Design, Space Design, Fashion Design, and Communication Design, Avantika university also providing B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering with Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Blockchain and Game Design.

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Offering a full time 4 years industry-centric Computer Science and Engineering, students are prepared for real-world opportunities. Doors are open to all the aspirants having Physics, Mathematics, and English as compulsory subjects with 60% aggregate. Candidates having a valid score in JEE or any state entrance examination can apply for admission. Aspirants can apply online by filling the application form along with relevant documents.

To ensure quality education, shortlisted candidates go through personal interviews via Skype. Avantika University believes in looking beyond the figures in the report card; therefore, they let candidates speak for themselves before evaluating them.

Fundamentals of progressive education are imparted at Avantika for a strong educational foundation of students. Practical knowledge, along with theoretical knowledge, is the teaching approach followed to produce professionals. Seminars, lectures, and practical sessions from the industry at Avantika University give insights and open doors for students to the corporate world.

Avantika University believes that giving corporate-ready professionals is their responsibility. Understanding this utter need of the emerging Industry 4.0 and entrepreneurial skills, students are exposed to the projects from the very first day of the class. Expert faculty at the university with the duo role of mentor and friend to play, assist the students in exploring and introducing the dimensions of their interest area, bringing out the perfection in them.

Passion can't give you success if you don't have a path to walk, education can't light your way if you don't have enough, and you can't walk unless you are determined and disciplined to walk in one direction only - that leads to your dream. Setting new records in giving professionals to the industry, Avantika University leaves no stone unturned to be the best institution for the students.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)