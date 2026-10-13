PRNewswire

Austin (Texas) [US], October 13: Avid Organics Private Limited today announced plans to establish its first manufacturing facility outside India in the United States through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avid Organics America Inc., which currently distributes the company's products in the U.S. market. Glycine and glycolic acid production targeted for 2028; up to US$50 million planned for U.S. operations through 2035.

Avid Organics America Inc. plans to invest up to US$50 million across its U.S. operations through 2035. The investment will support manufacturing infrastructure, process technology and the development of local operating capabilities.

Targeted to begin operations in 2028, the proposed facility will initially manufacture glycine and glycolic acid in technical and cosmetic grades, with scope for capacity expansion over time. Avid Organics is in active discussions to finalize the site.