VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), recently announced the launch of its retirement campaign, encouraging Indians to view retirement not as an end of professional journey, but as a launching pad for their long-deferred dreams.

Anchored by the brand's tagline 'Bharosa Tum Ho', this retirement campaign highlights how early, structured planning with Axis Max Life Pension Plans offers guaranteed lifelong income, empowering individuals to step into their second innings with financial independence.

To bring this narrative to life, Axis Max Life recently launched a new campaign film featuring the brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in an everyday moment discussing plans for future. By grounding the narrative in the couple's warm banter, the campaign film illustrates how guaranteed payouts and lifelong income provide the financial security individuals need to pursue post-career goals.