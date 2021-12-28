BabyChakra's Change Makers 2021 - From Moms to Super Moms

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The BabyChakra Change Makers list 2021 celebrates 10 inspiring and influential Indian women who are not only super moms and super achievers, but are also an unstoppable force in their field.
Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is India's most trusted parenting platform that merged earlier this year with Personal Care & Beauty Unicorn The Good Glamm Group.
The BabyChakra Change Maker is a mom who seamlessly balances her caregiving responsibilities with her professional life. Her role as a mother has moulded her into a better leader and an empathetic boss, thanks to the shared responsibilities of raising a family. These women have set their priorities right, multitasked, led, and delegated effectively-making them worthy to be celebrated and lauded, especially now more than ever.
As we all know, mothers have been the most impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. It brought about many challenges that women, as mothers, had to face-globally. These change makers have proved with their "Go, get it!'' attitude that there is nothing that can stop one from achieving what they want. This power list celebrates moms who have overcome challenges and have become an inspiration for millions of other mothers in the process. Which is why they've made a place for themselves in the BabyChakra Change Makers List 2021.
After extensive research by the editorial and marketing team of BabyChakra and nominations from the 25 million strong community of BabyChakra moms, these names were collated from diverse domains and sectors. The criteria for their selection was their unstoppable approach to help others, unparalleled leadership, and inspiring actions.
With a mission to celebrate the achievements of these power moms and share their stories to inspire our young generation, BabyChakra finalized these 10 incredible women for the Change Makers 2021 list. We celebrate their spirit to overcome all challenges and their commitment to help others as well as carve a niche for themselves.
"We are thrilled to be launching the BabyChakra Change Makers List 2021: the only list Globally that celebrates mothers who have defied the norm. In a world where we are still fighting men on panels (manels) and questions are directed at women about work-life balance and managing ambition with motherhood; this is our way of sharing their stories and voice. It is our way of celebrating path breaking women who have fired the imagination and ambitions of millions of other men and women by shaking things up and challenging stereotypes. It's a privilege to celebrate these women and their courage and determination," says Naiyya Saggi, Founder & CEO, BabyChakra.
The BabyChakra Power Mom List 2021 features Falguni Nayar, CEO, Nykaa; Dr Duru Shah, President PCOS Society; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Actor and Author; Neerja Birla, Indian Philanthropist; Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, Byju's; Anupama Kumar, Founder, Vriksham; Sameera Reddy, Actor; Harpreet Suri, Motherhood, Lifestyle Beauty Influencer; Meena Ganesh, CEO, Portea India and Niru Kumar, Board Member of Election Commission. BabyChakra salutes these women for their determination and being an inspiration to others.
BabyChakra is India's most trusted parenting platform. The platform has a community of 25 million moms and 10,000 doctors from across India. The Website (https://www.babychakra.com/) and App ((https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.babychakra.babychakra) provides expecting & new parents with relevant information via intelligent communities & personalized content. It also creates a unique care network through access to trusted doctors and experts. BabyChakra is co-creating baby products with Mom's and Doctors on its platform.
