BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 commences its 15th edition Virtual Round at Chitkara University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): SAEINDIA, a professional Society of Automotive Engineers, today announced the start of the Virtual Rounds of the 15th edition of the much-awaited BAJA SAEINDIA series (Digital Event). This year also, Chitkara University is hosting the Virtual round of BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 at the Punjab campus.

203 entries across 185 engineering colleges in India were received for BAJA SAEINDIA 2022, out of which 130 teams are registered for conventional m-BAJA and 73 teams are registered for the e-BAJA event. Teams across 25 cities have registered along with 2 international teams, from North America and Nepal. BAJA SAEINDIA tasks the students to conceptualize design, build, test and validate a single-seater four-wheeler. The 15th Edition of BAJA SAEINDIA has been divided into 3 phases, the preliminary round, which was conducted in September; the virtual round, and a physical round, in the month of February and March 2022. All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to take part in a series of events, being conducted in three phases this year, giving the teams an opportunity to participate virtually in PHASE-1 & 2 or physically in PHASE-3 or both.

Upon successful conduction of the Preliminary round in September, the virtual round is ready to begin in full swing. Embracing the current pandemic challenges, this round will be held on a digital platform involving static as well as dynamic events, considering the health concerns of all stakeholders involved.

This round will incorporate Virtual Dynamic events with the help of Automotive Simulation Software, IPGCarMaker, combined with Digital Static Events for 2022 edition, similar to BAJA SAEINDIA 2021. This includes the Virtual Static Events Evaluation such as Design, Cost, Manufacturing & Sales Presentation as well as the Dynamic Events such as Acceleration, Brake, Gradeability, Suspension & Traction, Manoeuvrability, and All-Terrain Performance held virtually through IPG CarMaker software.

Speaking on occasion, Harshit Merchant, Convener, BAJA SAEINDIA expressed his pleasure on how BAJA SAEINDIA has been working diligently to get past the Covid challenging times, and able to achieve greater heights. He said that there are significant numbers of teams participating in the event this year from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Delhi, Punjab in addition to teams from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal, Odisha. Furthermore, intending to expand the spectrum of learning, 15th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA introduced the participation of International teams also till PHASE-2, for both mBAJA and eBAJA in which we received participation from Nepal and North America as well. He also acknowledged the sponsors of the 15th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA who have seen the value of this student evaluation and continued to be the pillars of strength for this event. He welcomed all the teams and wished them for the best to prove themselves with hard work.

Dr Madhu Chitkara - Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab added, "At Chitkara University, we believe in building a skillful society and promoting research, innovation in collaboration with industry and academic institutions. The vision of BAJA SAE INDIA and our university is in sync. We joined hands in the year 2015. As the host institute of Virtual BAJA SAE INDIA for the last 6 years, we feel proud in supporting this program."

BAJA SAEINDIA is an educational pursuit for engineering college students, an out-of-classroom-education system, where engineering students can participate as a team, giving them pragmatic exposure to real-world challenges as faced in the industry. Originally started in the USA by the SAE International as Mini BAJA SAE, today it is being organized in several countries. In India, it is being organized as BAJA SAEINDIA. A student-level competition in which teams from universities all over the country, conceptualize, design, analyze, fabricate, validate, and run an all-terrain vehicle. This is evaluated during a series of static, dynamic, and endurance events.

Over the years, BAJA has grown in numbers and has become a bigger event nationally, signifying increasing popularity. It serves as a platform for young engineering talent to showcase their skills and acquire real-life experience while overcoming obstacles and challenges- something that is critical for their long-term success.

BAJA SAEINDIA is being led by Dr Pawan Goenka as the Chairperson of BAJA SAEINDIA Steering Committee. We thank our sponsors ALTAIR, Anand Automotive, ANSYS, ARAI, ATS, AVL, BPCL, Briggs and Stratton, Chitkara University, Cambridge Group of Institutions, Cummins, Hero Moto Corp, Hexagon-MSC Corporation, IPG CarMaker, Mahindra, MathWorks, Michelin, NATRiP, Power Equipment, Varroc, Vitesco Technologies for their continued passion and support towards building future-ready engineers through BAJA SAEINDIA. It is also supported by SIAM, ACMA, ASDC, FISITA & AICTE.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh (India) has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking university in North India.

